Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) Has Oodles Of 60s And 70s Fashion Inspiration For Us & We Love It

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) is the fashion icon that we all need and particularly on the weekends. The actress, who married a couple of weeks ago to Joe Jonas, gave us oodles of outfit goals. And so if you are planning to step out in the sun, you can take style cues from Sophie Turner. With her fashion statements, she has popularised the 60s and 70s fashion. Take a look because we all want something different in our wardrobe.

All You Need Is All Things Black

Sophie Turner showed us that an all-black outfit can make you look absolutely sassy. The actress wore a black tee and paired it with matching black hot pants. She paired it with black flip flops and even wore black shades. However, an interesting colour-block twist came in the form of a sleek golden chain, which accentuated her look and gave it a 60s touch. However, if you are not a fan of a gold chain, you can even pair it with an oxidised silver pendant chain or some multi-hued costume chain.

Never Say No To Ginghams

Gingham patterns are classic for a reason and can make you look a class apart. Sophie Turner wore a blue sleeveless dress that was blue-hued and gingham-patterned. She looked amazing in her dress and paired it with sports shoes, which went well with her dress and added to the comfort quotient. She wore a gold neckpiece and cat-eyed frames. The sleek blonde tresses completed Sophie Turner's look. But here, we couldn't take eyes off Joe Jonas' Keanu Reeves tee.

Party Like In The 60s Era

The Game Of Thrones actress gave us a party goal too and her look was a departure from the modern trends. She wore a sleeveless floral-patterned dress that was pretty and dipped in a shade of green. The floral accents accentuated her look and Sophie paired her ensemble with sports shoes. She wore her signature gold chain, which was coiled around her neck. The makeup was highlighted by a soft red lip shade and we absolutely loved the green scarf, which she tied with her ponytail.

Of Vinyl Skirt And Leather Boots

Sophie Turner wore this combination in the morning time but we feel that you could have also donned this attire for the evening party. She wore a white tee that featured a colourful graphic print and she teamed her ensemble with a structured vinyl skirt. This time, she wore black thigh-high leather boots but again accessorised her look with a gold chain. The ponytail look absolutely suited her and went well with her attire.

Keep It Simple & Colourful

Sophie Turner also beckoned us to keep it simple. This time, the diva carried her adorable Husky pup in her arms and seemed to be in a shopping mode. She wore a multi-hued tee, which was dipped in the shades of orange and pink and teamed it with black shorts. The actress wore a pair of sports shoes, the gold chain, and the square-shade frames to up her look. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which 60s-70s look of Sophie Turner's would you like to ace? Let us know that in the comment section.

