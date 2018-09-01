The Game of Thrones is one show that started many beauty trends that everyone from celebrities to beauty bloggers fell in love with. And, the one trend that became a big hit was Khaleesi-inspired braids.

Playing the role of Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke wore various stunning hairstyles throughout the show but the one that stood out the most was the braids that perfectly display her boldness.

This hairstyle took the beauty community by storm with more and more people trying it out. And, though it seemed like a challenging look to achieve, in reality, it is rather doable.

If you're wondering how to nail this look, we've got you covered as today at Boldsky we're letting you know how to get Game of Thrones-inspired Khaleesi braid look without visiting a salon. Fashionable and bold, this hairstyle can add glamour to your entire appearance.

But before that let's discuss the basics of choosing the right hairstyle for your face type.

Choosing The Right Hairstyle For Your Face Type

It goes without saying that choosing the right hairstyle for your face can be quite tricky as there are many factors that play a role in determining the right hairstyle that would look perfect on a particular face type. The right hairstyle can flatter your face shape and highlight the strong features. On the other hand, a wrong hairstyle can ruin the entire look.

First and foremost, it is essential to determine the shape of your face. The different shapes are oval, round, square, heart and diamond. So, figure out the shape of your face before moving on to the hairstyle.

If you have an oval face then you're one of the lucky ones as almost all hairstyles suit this face shape. But if you have a round face then you should go for hairstyles that add length to the face and avoid hairstyles that make your face look short.

Women with square face shapes can go for hairstyles that add height to the crown area. Meanwhile, the heart-shaped face looks great with wavy hairstyles.

If you have this shape of the face, then it is wise to avoid hairstyles that widen the top of the head. Lastly, the diamond-shaped face can don almost all types of hairstyles that do not add volume to the hair.

There are few hairstyles such as braids that look great on all face shapes. And the trendiest type of braid today is Khaleesi-inspired braid that looks bold and stunning.

How To Get Game Of Thrones-inspired Khaleesi Braid Look?

There are different ways in which you can achieve the Game of Thrones-inspired Khaleesi braid look. But, here we are sharing an easy-to-follow process that can help you perfect the art of creating this hairstyle. Read on to know about the things you will require and the process you need to follow.

What you require:

Bobby pins

Hairbands

Hairspray

How to do:

• Do a middle partition and divide both the parts of your hair into even sections.

• Create soft curls throughout, either with a roller or with a curling iron.

• Take the first few upper sections in the front and make French waterfall braid.

• Leave the waterfall parts loose.

• Once the braiding is done, tie up the ends with a hairband.

• Repeat the same braiding process on the other side.

• Take the two created braids from both the sides and join them together.

• After joining the two braids, wrap your hair on the hairband and secure with a bobby pin.

• Braid the hair in the lower sections and join the two braids from both the sides.

• Wrap your hair around the hairbands and use tiny pins to secure the braids.

• Spritz a good hairspray all over to keep this stunning hairstyle in place.

This Khaleesi-inspired braid style is perfect for a number of occasions. This exceptional hairstyle is bound to make you stand out no matter where you go. And, by following this super-easy step-by-step guide you can nail the look.

Whether it is a red carpet occasion or a night out with friends, this hairstyle will make you look like a glamorous diva. So, give it a try to look as gorgeous and bold as the stunning Khaleesi from the Game of Thrones.