Alia Bhatt’s Fun And Stylish Photos Are Taken By Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt
Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 might have received mixed reviews but of late, she gave us amazing fashion moments. Lately, Alia Bhatt turned cover star for Elle India magazine's September 2020 issue and she was all out there exuding happy and lively vibes in her pretty outfits. She was styled by Samar Rajput and her entire photoshoot was photographed by none other than her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The makeup and hair was done by Alia Bhatt herself. So, let us take a close look at Alia Bhatt's outfits and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
“Dear Alia, I’ll admit, I imagined writing you a letter like this would be easy – a cop-out almost. But, when I actually came to doing it, I was chock-full of questions rather than rousing thoughts to fill a page.”—Get to know our September digital cover star @aliaabhatt through the words and lens of sister @shaheenb. Tap the link in bio to read Shaheen’s heartfelt letter. . On @aliaabhatt: Dress, @amitaggarwalofficial. . Photographer: @shaheenb Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair and make-up: @aliaabhatt Words: @shaheenb Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Cover design: @pinkyakola Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr . #ELLESeptember #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #Celebrity
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on
Alia Bhatt In A Red Metallic Dress
For the covershoot, Alia Bhatt was dressed in a strapless metallic couture red dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked gorgeous. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bodice and moulded pink-hued ruffle detailing on one shoulder that added dramatic quotient to her look. The band-type pink metallic belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
“You’ve already shown the world exactly who you are. There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise.” Head to the link in bio to read sister @shaheenb’s heartfelt letter to our September digital cover star @aliaabhatt. . On @aliaabhatt: Waistcoat, pants, hat and socks; all @dior. . Photographer: @shaheenb Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair and make-up: @aliaabhatt Words: @shaheenb Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr . #ELLESeptember #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #Celebrity
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on
Alia Bhatt In A White Waistcoat And Pants
Alia Bhatt sported a sleeveless V-shaped neckline white waistcoat and teamed it with matching ankle-length pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of black socks that featured cut-outs and wore a black leather hat. Alia's outfit, socks, and hat came from the label Dior. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her highlighted tresses and looked beautiful as she smiled while posing with a guitar.
View this post on Instagram
“In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief,” writes sister @shaheenb in a letter to our September digital cover star @aliaabhatt. Read the full letter via link in bio. . On @aliaabhatt: Top @payalkhandwala. Pants @chola_the_label. Bracelet @swarovski. . Photographer: @shaheenb Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair and make-up: @aliaabhatt Words: @shaheenb Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr . #ELLESeptember #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #Celebrity
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on
Alia Bhatt In A Green Top And Black Pants
This picture of Alia Bhatt was taken by Shaheen Bhatt from the low angle and it gave great results as we can see. Alia was decked up in a sleeveless high-neck green top by Payal Khandwala, which she tucked with black pants from the label Chola by Sohaya Misra. Her pants featured white striped patterns at the side while the matching knotted belt added structure to her attire as well as the fashion quotient. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet from Swarovski and wrapped up her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade. Alia tied her tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty.
View this post on Instagram
“From when you were a child, you’ve always been fiercely yourself. On authenticity, you have never been short, you’ve never pretended to be anyone other than who you are. You are as dotty in an interview as you are at home in your PJs at 2am.” Discover our September digital cover star @aliaabhatt via the words and lens of sister @shaheenb. Link in bio for more. . On @aliaabhatt: Dress @saakshakinni . Photographer: @shaheenb Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair and make-up: @aliaabhatt Words: @shaheenb Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr . #ELLESeptember #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #Celebrity
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on
Alia Bhatt In A Multi-hued Orange Dress
Alia Bhatt looked pretty as ever in a strappy flared orange dress, which came from Saaksha & Kinni's collections. Her easy-breezy dress was accentuated by intricate blue, red and yellow prints and overlap detailing on the bodice. The flared skirt featured sharp pleats and multi-hued pretty patches. The actress looked gorgeous as she lounged on the green grass and her smiledwas infectious. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. She let loose her tresses.
View this post on Instagram
“The highs and lows of the past few months have in no way reduced you, on the contrary, I have watched in astonishment as it has only enlarged your spirit, cementing your commitment to being truthful to who you are.” Read sister @shaheenb’s full letter to our September digital cover star @aliaabhatt by clicking on the link in bio. . On @aliaabhatt: Dress @amitaggarwalofficial. . Photographer: @shaheenb Styling: @samar.rajput05 Hair and make-up: @aliaabhatt Words: @shaheenb Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr . #ELLESeptember #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #Celebrity
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on
Alia Bhatt In A Pristine White Gown
Alia Bhatt had an underwater photoshoot too and she looked stunning as she showed off her half look in a dramatic pristine white gown by Amit Aggarwal. It was a sleeveless gown, which was accentuated by sharp pleats, structure ruffle-detailing on the shoulders and bodice, and a thigh-high front slit. The diva let loose her wet tresses and elevated her look with minimal makeup marked by subtle kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.
We absolutely loved all these outfits of Alia Bhatt and the way she was clicked by Shaheen Bhatt in different angles. So, by looking at the pictures, we can say that the sisters really did a fantastic job. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt