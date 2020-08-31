Alia Bhatt’s Fun And Stylish Photos Are Taken By Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 might have received mixed reviews but of late, she gave us amazing fashion moments. Lately, Alia Bhatt turned cover star for Elle India magazine's September 2020 issue and she was all out there exuding happy and lively vibes in her pretty outfits. She was styled by Samar Rajput and her entire photoshoot was photographed by none other than her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The makeup and hair was done by Alia Bhatt herself. So, let us take a close look at Alia Bhatt's outfits and decode it.

Alia Bhatt In A Red Metallic Dress

For the covershoot, Alia Bhatt was dressed in a strapless metallic couture red dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked gorgeous. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bodice and moulded pink-hued ruffle detailing on one shoulder that added dramatic quotient to her look. The band-type pink metallic belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Alia Bhatt In A White Waistcoat And Pants

Alia Bhatt sported a sleeveless V-shaped neckline white waistcoat and teamed it with matching ankle-length pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of black socks that featured cut-outs and wore a black leather hat. Alia's outfit, socks, and hat came from the label Dior. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her highlighted tresses and looked beautiful as she smiled while posing with a guitar.

Alia Bhatt In A Green Top And Black Pants

This picture of Alia Bhatt was taken by Shaheen Bhatt from the low angle and it gave great results as we can see. Alia was decked up in a sleeveless high-neck green top by Payal Khandwala, which she tucked with black pants from the label Chola by Sohaya Misra. Her pants featured white striped patterns at the side while the matching knotted belt added structure to her attire as well as the fashion quotient. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet from Swarovski and wrapped up her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade. Alia tied her tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty.

Alia Bhatt In A Multi-hued Orange Dress

Alia Bhatt looked pretty as ever in a strappy flared orange dress, which came from Saaksha & Kinni's collections. Her easy-breezy dress was accentuated by intricate blue, red and yellow prints and overlap detailing on the bodice. The flared skirt featured sharp pleats and multi-hued pretty patches. The actress looked gorgeous as she lounged on the green grass and her smiledwas infectious. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. She let loose her tresses.

Alia Bhatt In A Pristine White Gown

Alia Bhatt had an underwater photoshoot too and she looked stunning as she showed off her half look in a dramatic pristine white gown by Amit Aggarwal. It was a sleeveless gown, which was accentuated by sharp pleats, structure ruffle-detailing on the shoulders and bodice, and a thigh-high front slit. The diva let loose her wet tresses and elevated her look with minimal makeup marked by subtle kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Alia Bhatt and the way she was clicked by Shaheen Bhatt in different angles. So, by looking at the pictures, we can say that the sisters really did a fantastic job. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt