Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Rockstar As She Croons Tum Se Hi Song Flaunting Pantsuit And Guitar

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, the sequel of 1991 film Sadak, is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar today. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur along with 1991 cast Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks before and recently, the filmmakers unveiled the much-awaited reprise version of the song Tum Se Hi. The song is beautifully crooned by none other than Alia Bhatt and the video showed the actress sitting on a chair in the theatre, sporting her black formal pantsuit with a guitar on her hand. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the song Tum Se Hi reprise version, Alia Bhatt was seen decked up in a black formal pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front blazer, which was accentuated by golden buttons. She layered her blazer with a black tee and teamed it with matching skinny fit pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of long leather boots.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny pink eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous.

We really liked Alia Bhatt's formal look and her melodious voice just took our heart away. What surprised us was, in one of the scenes, while Alia Bhatt was singing the song, a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt from their 1991 film Sadak was displayed on the screen.

What do you think about the song and Alia Bhatt's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sony Music India