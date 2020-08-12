Just In
Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Aces Casual Outfits With Utmost Style In The Trailer
Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 28 August. After releasing the character posters, today, the filmmakers unveiled the film's trailer. In the trailer, we saw Alia Bhatt sporting different casual outfits with utmost style. So, let us take a look at her outfits and decode them.
Alia Bhatt In A Grey Top, Jeans And Jacket
Alia Bhatt sported a V-shaped neckline grey top, which she tucked with grey-hued denim jeans. The actress layered her top with a full-sleeved open-front black-hued jacket that had an attached cap at the back. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and nude-pink lip shade.
Alia Bhatt In A Blue Top And Yellow Skirt
In one of the scenes, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a half-sleeved midnight-blue top. The diva paired her top with a dark yellow flared long skirt, which looked beautiful. She let loose her highlighted straight tresses and looked pretty.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Alia Bhatt from Sadak 2 trailer? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Fox Star Hindi