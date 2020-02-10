ENGLISH

    Oscar 2020: Natalie Portman's Gown Has Names Of Female Directors Who Weren't Nominated At Oscar 2020

    By
    |

    Former Oscar winner for the best actress, Natalie Portman's fashion statement at Oscar 2020 was the most powerful. The Black Swan actress stunned the fashion critics and gave a powerful message. Her attire came into the limelight today as the cape of her custom Dior ensemble had the names of the female directors, who weren't nominated for Oscar 2020. She wore this understated dress following the news that how female directors were not recognized at Oscar's this year.

    Embed from Getty Images

    Natalie Portman told the Los Angeles Times journalist, Amy Kaufman that she wanted to recognize the women, who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way. So, the names such as Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang, and Mari Diop were visible on her attire. Her message must have subtle undertones but her attire was definitely dramatic and certainly one of our favourites.

    Embed from Getty Images

    So, the actress wore an ensemble that was black-hued and a high-neck number. It was accentuated by sheer bodice and featured a sprinkle of gold-toned embellishments. The dress was belted, which added structure to her gown. She enhanced her gown by pairing it with a long black-coloured cape that was panelled and defined by sharp edges. It was the cape, where the names of the female directors were embroidered. Her accessory game was light with embellished earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Embed from Getty Images

    So, how did you find Natalie Portman's attire and look? Do you think her attire was powerful? Let us know that. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Oscar 2020.

