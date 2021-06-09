Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 4 Stylish Skirt Sets From Fashionista’s Instagram For Different Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 June 1985, Sonam Kapoor has left her mark in the Bollywood industry in her own special way, be it on the acting front or fashion front. She is known as the fashionista of the B-town for all the right reasons. With her style quotients and extraordinary sartorial picks, the diva has clearly raised the fashion standards of the industry quite high. Sometimes with her gowns, sometimes with her unique dresses, she has given us many more notice-worthy and outstanding fashion moments. Overall, we can say she is more of a trend-setter than a trend-follower and her style sense is what that inspire us the most.

As the gorgeous lady turns a year older today, we're here to celebrate her birthday in the most fashionable way. We have come up with her 4 stunning looks in stylish skirt sets from her Instagram to give you major goals for different occasions. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor’s White Skirt Set For Summer Outings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a breezy white skirt set, which came from the label Varana and gave major fashion goals for summer outings. The set consisted of a loose-sleeved cotton peplum top and pleated flared long skirt. The golden buckle-detailed black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress completed her look with black sandals and upped her look with a black box bag that came from Dior. She pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic bun and wrapped up her look with oversized black sunglasses and pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor’s Black Skirt Set For Formal Events Sonam Kapoor exuded boss lady vibes in her black skirt set, which came from the label Loewe and shelled out formal goals. Her classy and sophisticated set consisted of a full-sleeved stylish-collar peplum blazer and A-line midi skirt. Her blazer featured golden buttons and completed her look with black shoes. What attracted us the most was her checked-patterned handbag as it looked very sassy. The Neerja actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat and elegant bun. Filled brows, kohled eyes, lots of mascara, light eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. Sonam Kapoor’s Red Skirt Set For House Parties Sonam Kapoor looked extremely pretty in her red skirt set, which came from the label Erdem. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate black and white floral prints and she teamed it with a full-sleeved black top. Her top featured white geometric patterns and multicoloured prints on the sleeves. Sonam went jewellery-free and instead enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Her skirt set makes for the perfect outfit for house parties. Sonam Kapoor’s Metallic Skirt Set For Winters Sonam Kapoor donned a round-collar pink graphic tee and tucked it with a high-waist metallic silver skirt that had sharp pleats. She topped off her skirt set with a full-sleeved black denim jacket and completed her look with a pair of red boots. The black beanie cap, added cool quotient to her look and she let her tresses open. Filled brows, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Sonam looked lovely as she posed with pink flowers and gave major winter fashion goals.

So, what do you think about these skirt sets of Sonam Kapoor? Let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram