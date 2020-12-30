Bhumi Pednekar Looks Office-Ready As She Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Her Formal Black Suit And Classy Handbag Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It has been almost been around 10 months that we are working from home due to coronavirus pandemic and we are sure now you all would be missing your offices. You would not just be missing your office environment but also the routine of getting up in the morning and dressing up in office-perfect outfits. Talking about office-perfect outfits, well, recently, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures, where she was seen sporting a formal black suit that made us miss our offices even more. The actress exuded boss lady vibes as she posed with her classy handbag. So, let us take a close look at her full attire and decode it.

So, Bhumi Pednekar was decked up in a black pantsuit, which came from the label Dior. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved six-buttoned double-breasted blazer and high-waist plain pants. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she layered her blazer with a classic-collar white formal shirt and teamed it with black tie. The Durgamati actress completed her look with a pair of black heels that had checked-detailing at the front. She ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with white nail paint. Bhumi also carried a classy and sophisticated square-shaped black handbag that elevated her office-ready look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, mascara, and red lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva left her side-parted straight highlighted layered tresses loose and looked a class apart.

So, what do you think about this look and attire of Bhumi Pednekar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar