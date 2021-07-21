Chutzpah Promotions: Tanya Maniktala Gets The Vintage Look Right With Her Gorgeous Saree Style Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala was a vision to behold in her saree. Understated and vintage, her look was on the minimal side and she pulled off her attire so gracefully. Styled by Who Wore What When, not just her traditional attire but the complementing jewellery also upped her gorgeous look. If you are looking forward to draping a classy saree, Tanya Maniktala is the inspiration you need. We have decoded her attire for you, which is ideal for any occasion (be it formal or informal).

So, the actress has been promoting her upcoming webseries Chutzpah, which will be aired soon on SonyLiv. And for the latest promotional round, she wore a saree that was designed by Anavila. She wore a mélange green saree and paired it with a bird-detailed blouse. It was a stunning combination and with light and breathable fabric, this saree of hers made for a perfect ensemble in the humid rainy season. Well, even if you are indoors, this saree can offer a much-needed respite from heat.

Graceful she looked in her saree but the silver jewellery also enhanced her style quotient. The elaborate bangles and intricate jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra spruced up her look. The makeup was golden-toned and it went perfectly well with this look of hers. The bronze-lit eye shadow with heavy kohl and glossy brown lip shade absolutely added to the timeless effect. The small element like the black bindi was a fine finishing touch to her look. The middle-parted long wavy hairdo was just the hairstyle needed for this look. For instance, a bun might have also looked great but the long wavy tresses got the vintage right. So, what do you think about Tanya Maniktala's saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: DOTDUSK