New Year: The Top 5 Celebs-Approved Fashion And Styling Lesson That Will Make Your 2021 More Stylish
The year 2020 marked by the Covid-19 pandemic gave us oodles of outfit and styling lessons, even if the fashion and events, took a backseat as compared to other years. However, gradually the celebrities started stepping out last year and gave us styling lessons. Celebs including Alia Bhatt, Tanya Maniktala, Kirti Kulhari, Kubbra Sait, and Anushka Sharma gave us fashion and styling lessons. So, we have picked up some five interesting fashion lessons from the five divas.
Kirti Kulhari: Wear A Pendant With A Boat-Neck
Kirti Kulhari, who had been e- promoting Criminal Justice Season 2 flaunted a number of sarees in 2020. Be it a contemporary or traditional saree, Kirti Kulhari looked stunning on all the occasions and we got a styling lesson from this saree look of hers. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress wore a modern Jebsispar By Jebin Johnny. Her saree was plain-white and accentuated by ladybird patterns. She teamed her saree with a boat-neck dark-blue top and accessorised it with a gold pendant neckpiece - and that's the styling we loved. Her pendant was from Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas and the pairing looked awesome. Kirti Kulhari looked awesome and convinced us to wear a pendant with a boat-neck outfit.
Kubbra Sait: Prints-Block It!
Kubbra Sait went on an Ireland trip last year in association with The Tourism Ireland. She sported a number of fashionable outfits and in one of the pictures of hers, we not only saw her in colour-blocked attire but also a print-blocked number. She wore a top that was yellow and blue in colour. The yellow part was accentuated by floral motifs -daffodils. It was contrasted by blue circular patterns and she paired it with blue-hued washed denims. Well, this is a very striking fashion lesson and Kubbra Sait pulled off her Dhruv Kapoor shirt effortlessly.
Alia Bhatt: Keep It Black And Simple
Alia Bhatt wore something simple and awesome and this is the fashion lesson of 2020, we should take forward in 2021. Her picture was striking and she looked simply awesome in her dress that was sleeveless and figure-hugging. It wasn't just her humble black spaghetti outfit, which had our attention but we also loved her dewy makeup that was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, dear ladies, keep it simple and stunning like Alia Bhatt.
Tanya Maniktala: Patterned Scarf Can Up Your Look
Tanya Maniktala impressed us with her vintage fashion in A Suitable Boy but she also equally wowed us with her style game off-screen. For promotional and other events, the actress nailed both traditional and western looks. She wore a white suit by Dior for one of the occasions and the suit was definitely smart with sharp cuts. The actress paired her ensemble with a patterned scarf that spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, a pair of chic earrings, and smoky kohl. The sleek long tresses completed her look.
Anushka Sharma: Your Pyjama Set Is Your Ultimate Wear
The diva looked amazing in her pyjama set and gave us a stunning work-from-home outfit goal. Her pyjama set from the label, Dandelion looked absolutely comfy and it consisted of a white-hued top and pyjamas. Her ensemble was accentuated by moon and star motifs. She kept her look makeup-free and was busy grooming her pet dog, Dude.
So, whose fashion and styling lesson did you find the most awesome? Let us know that.
Picture Credits: Kirti Kulhari- Chandrahas Prabhu/ Kubbra Sait's Instagram/Alia Bhatt - Taras Taraporvala/Tanya Maniktala - Sahil Dhingra | Photography/ Anushka Sharma's Instagram