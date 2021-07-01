Feels Like Ishq Promotions: Tanya Maniktala Looks Smart And Exudes Boss Lady Vibes With Her Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala will be seen on screen again and this time, she will be a part of the Netflix series, Feels Like Ishq. The trailer was dropped a couple of days ago and Tanya has started the promotions of her upcoming series. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress looked impeccable and exuded boss lady vibes with her ensemble. We have decoded her stunning outfit and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, Tanya Maniktala wore an ensemble that came from the label, Mellow Drama. She was dressed in the Stripe & Tencel Pantsuit Set from the label, which is priced at Rs. 11,200. Her attire featured a blazer top that was regular fit and sleeveless. The top came with a belt at front and she paired it with matching pants. While the attire was indigo-blue in colour, it was highlighted by contrasting white piping details. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals from Oceedee India, which went well with her attire.

Her accessory look was kept light with chic jewellery. She wore modern minimal jewellery that consisted of delicate earrings and stone-adorned rings. Her jewellery was from Zariin and it complemented her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, mascara, and light pink eye shadow. The neat high ponytail completed her look. Tanya Maniktala looked smart. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Sahil Dhingra | Photography