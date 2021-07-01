Just In
- 34 min ago July 2021: List Of Festivals Observed In This Month
- 1 hr ago Types Of Edible Mushrooms Found In India With Their Health Benefits
- 2 hrs ago Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier Exudes Oomph In Dramatic Black And Metallic Blue Smokey Eyes And Stuns Us
- 3 hrs ago National Doctors’ Day 2021: Some Facts About Anandi Gopal Joshi, India’s First Female Doctor
Don't Miss
- Movies Pushpa Team To Resume Shooting From First Week Of July; Allu Arjun Starts Prepping!
- Sports ICC bans UAE cricketers Amir and Ashfaq for eight years for breaching anti-corruption code
- News Nirav Modi's sister remits Rs 17 crores to Indian government: Enforcement Directorate
- Technology Vi Launches Rs. 267 Plan; Offering 25GB Data And Unlimited Calling
- Finance 5 Top Performing Technology Mutual Funds To Invest In 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In July
- Education National CA Day 2021: Here’s Why Chartered Accountants' Day is Celebrated
- Automobiles TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In Pune At Rs 1.10 Lakh: 75km Range, Home Charging Available
Feels Like Ishq Promotions: Tanya Maniktala Looks Smart And Exudes Boss Lady Vibes With Her Outfit
A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala will be seen on screen again and this time, she will be a part of the Netflix series, Feels Like Ishq. The trailer was dropped a couple of days ago and Tanya has started the promotions of her upcoming series. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress looked impeccable and exuded boss lady vibes with her ensemble. We have decoded her stunning outfit and look for some fashion inspiration.
So, Tanya Maniktala wore an ensemble that came from the label, Mellow Drama. She was dressed in the Stripe & Tencel Pantsuit Set from the label, which is priced at Rs. 11,200. Her attire featured a blazer top that was regular fit and sleeveless. The top came with a belt at front and she paired it with matching pants. While the attire was indigo-blue in colour, it was highlighted by contrasting white piping details. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals from Oceedee India, which went well with her attire.
Her accessory look was kept light with chic jewellery. She wore modern minimal jewellery that consisted of delicate earrings and stone-adorned rings. Her jewellery was from Zariin and it complemented her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, mascara, and light pink eye shadow. The neat high ponytail completed her look. Tanya Maniktala looked smart. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Sahil Dhingra | Photography