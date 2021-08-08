From Pantsuit To Sarees, Tanya Maniktala Has Fashion Goals For All The Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala has been giving us oodles of fashion goals. From pantsuits to sarees, the actress impressed us with her strong fashion game. Kudos to Who Wore What When - her stylist team. Apart from her impeccable styling, her makeup game was flawless too! So, let's decode her 5 recent outfit that she wore for the promotional rounds.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Tanya Maniktala's Art-Inspired Pantsuit

Tanya Maniktala looked amazing in her promotions for Feels Like Ishq on Netflix. Her ensemble came from the label, Aimée. Her attire consisted of a collared shirt and regular pants. Splashed in white hue, the shirt was accentuated by a painted pattern. It was an upcycled outfit that she paired with a pair of black sandals. The makeup was highlighted by glossy light metallic pink eye shadow and winged eyeliner with mascara. She also notched up her look with natural-pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. She also painted her nails black lacquer. The sleek high ponytail hairdo completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: DOTDUSK

Tanya Maniktala's Multi-Hued Dress

The diva looked impressive in her sleeveless dress too, which came from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. It was an Echo Tiered maxi dress from the label that was accentuated by shades of blue, red, and yellow hues. Her attire was intricately-patterned and featured floral detailing. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her attire. The gold-toned danglers from Zariin. The makeup was enhanced by pink tones, mascara, and pink nail paint. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: DOTDUSK

Tanya Maniktala's Patterned Gharara Set

Tanya Maniktala was dressed to impress in her gharara set that consisted of a short gharara shirt and high-waist trousers. Dipped in black and orange hue, her ensemble was about meticulously-done patterns. Her ensemble was designed by Ridhi Mehra. She accessorised her look with statement silver jewellery. The elaborate jhumkis and heavy rings were intricately crafted and came from Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was marked by impeccably-applied eyeliner and pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. She also painted her nails black and the middle-parted long ponytail completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: DOTDUSK

Tanya Maniktala's Linen Saree

For the Chutzpah promotions, Tanya Maniktala wore the mélange green saree and bird-detail bloom blouse from Anavila. Her saree also featured a metallic border and this time too, she upped her look with silver jewellery, which complemented her look. The heavy silver bangles and intricately-done jhumkis from Sangeeta Boochra went well with her traditional avatar. The makeup was enhanced by brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, the subtle kohl. The tiny bindi accentuated her avatar and the softly-curled wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sahil Dhingra | Photography

Tanya Maniktala's Blue And Pink Dress

The actress looked gorgeous in her blue and pink dress, which was designed by Hemant and Nandita. Her dress had a plunging-neckline and puffed sleeves. The skirt was enhanced by ruffled details. It was an ideal dress for day outings and she paired it with multi-patterned sandals that came from the label, Lyn. She spruced up her look with chic beaded hoops from Zariin. The makeup was marked by glossy red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with light kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Picture Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu