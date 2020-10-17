A Suitable Boy: The Promotion Wardrobe Of Shahana Goswami, Tanya Maniktala, And Danesh Razvi Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A Suitable Boy will be streaming on Netflix from 23 October 2020, and we have been waiting for the much-anticipated show, which is directed by Mira Nair. The series, which is based on the novel by Vikram Seth, has a power-packed ensemble cast. The cast has been promoting the show and today, we are going to talk about the promotional wardrobe of three cast members, Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of Meenakshi Mehra Chatterjee; Tanya Maniktala, who plays the character of Lata Mehra, and Danesh Razvi, who performs the role of Kabir Durrani. The three were styled by Who Wore What When, and here's what they wore for the promotional round.

Shahana Goswami In Blue And White Separates

For the promotions, Shahana Goswami looked striking and as awesome as her character in A Suitable Boy. She wore separates by Vedika M and it consisted of a collared shirt blouse and half-pants. The actress's outfit was hand brush-painted culote and cropped jacket set, which came from the Stripe Series 1.0. We loved this edgy ensemble of Shahana and with this, she gave us the latest office wear goal. She paired her attire with white-hued pointed pumps. The makeup was highlighted by nude-toned eye shadow and pink lip shade. The contoured cheekbones spruced up her look and the side-parted puffed tresses completed her smart look.

Danesh Razvi In Semi-Formal Outfit

Danesh Razvi looked amazing in his semi-formal outfit that was from the label, line out line. His shirt was understated and contemporary. The shirt was unconventional in look and the actor paired his shirt with white pants, which colour-blocked his shirt. Danesh paired his ensemble with black-hued ankle-length boots from Zara, which accentuated his look. He accessorised her look with a smartwatch. The bun style-hairdo and the impeccable beard completed his look.

Tanya Maniktala In A Layered Dress

Tanya Maniktala looked gorgeous in her layered dress, which was splashed in a shade of blue. Her dress was designed by Urvashi Kaur and it was a Hydra dress. She wore a sleeveless dress that was asymmetrical and flared. It was a soothing number and Tanya teamed her dress with black and nude-hued heels, which contrasted with the dress. She wore a pair of delicate gemstone earrings, which came from the label, Zariin. The makeup was enhanced by pink eye shadow and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

