A Suitable Boy Actress Tanya Maniktala’s Black And Multicolour Suits To Add To Your Office Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Tanya Maniktala, who stars as Lata Mehra in the BBC Television's web series titled A Suitable Boy, has been constantly been making headlines these days not just because of her brilliant acting but also because of her on-point fashion game. Be it for promotions or for some other event, the actress has been flaunting her stunning outfits and taking internet on fire. Recently, Tanya treated us with her two formal yet not-so-formal outfits. She picked two different types of pantsuits- one was a stylish black number, while the other was a multi-hued printed suit. Her both suits are what you should add to your office wardrobe immediately. So, let us take a close look at her both suits and decode it for fashion goals.

Tanya Maniktala In A Stylish Black Suit

Tanya Maniktala attended the live show of designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil and was dressed in one of their outfits. She opted for a stylish black pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin-collar blazer and plain ankle-length slim fit pants. Her blazer featured golden buttons and high-low hemline while the matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and green-stone detailed ring. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Tanya Maniktala In A Multi-hued Printed Suit

Tanya Maniktala sported a multi-hued (mostly red and pink shades) pantsuit by Siddhartha Bansal, which was accentuated by different striped patterns and intricate prints. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved single-breasted two-buttoned blazer and matching flared pants. Styled by Who Wore What When, the diva completed her look with pointed nude-hued heels and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelet from Zariin. She let loose her mid-parted wavy voluminous tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, rouge eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade.

We really liked these pantsuits of Tanya Maniktala. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tanya Manikatala