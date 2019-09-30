ENGLISH

    Tamannaah Bhatia Seems To Be In Festive Mode As She Flaunts A Fuschia Pink Traditional Ensemble

    By
    |

    Baahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia is turning heads these days with her stunning outfits for the promotional rounds of her upcoming Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Lately, for the promotions, the actress has been slaying in traditionals, which is a thoughtful choice because it's the season of festivals and plus Tamannaah Bhatia's ensembles in the movie are ethnic and so what better than traditional outfits.

    After impressing us with her elegant mustard ensemble, Tamannaah caught all the limelight in a pink ethnic outfit and we were equally impressed. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode her look.

    So, at the press meeting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film in Chennai, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a beautiful fuschia pink traditional ensemble by Faabiiana. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her outfit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved round collar short kurti, which was accentuated by white floral patterns and intricate-embroidered hem and neckline. Her pink kurti also had side slits. The Entertainment actress paired it with floor-length matching skirt, which was enhanced by big white floral patterns on the border. Tamannaah completed her desi avatar with a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-golden toned chandbaalis. Her ethnic earrings came from Minerali store and it was designed with green and red crystals.

    Tamannaah Bhatia neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun, and adorned it with red flowers. On the makeup front, the Himmatwala actress rounded out her look with soft contoured cheekbones and jawline, kohled eyes with pink eyeshadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The tiny red bindi created by lip tint, spruced up her traditional look.

    We really loved this traditional avatar of Tamannaah Bhatia and we hope she has more ethnic outfits in store for us.

    What do you think about her fuschia pink ensemble? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    All Pic credits: Tamannaah Bhatia

    More TAMANNAAH BHATIA News

    Read more about: tamannaah bhatia
     
