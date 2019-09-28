Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mustard Outfit For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Promotions Is Perfect For Navaratri Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has earned fame not only because of her amazing performances in the films but also because of her stylish avatars. Currently, the actress is all geared up for the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with co-star Chiranjeevi. And she has been wowing us with her stunning fashion game.

Recently, the actress was spotted promoting her film at Taj Lands End in Mumbai in a beautiful mustard traditional dress and looked absolutely gorgeous. So, let's take a close look at her pretty outfit and decode it.

So, for her recent promotional round, Tamannaah Bhatia looked radiant in an all-mustard Rabari ensemble by Punit Balana. Her attire consisted of a skirt, shirt, and a blazer. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired her embellished-collared white-printed shirt with a full-sleeved structured blazer. Enhanced by meticulous chanderi work, her blazer featured two side pockets and a little front slit. She paired her beautiful ensemble with minimally embellished long skirt. The Himmatwala actress completed her look with matching dark-hued pointed heels by Christian Louboutin.

Tamannaah accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned quirky earrings, which came from the label Silver House. She upped her look with a statement ring. The Humshakals actress pulled back her mid-parted wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Tamannaah Bhatia spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

We loved Tamannaah Bhatia's modern fusion outfit and it seemed perfect for this Navaratri festival, particularly if you want to wear something contemporary .

We loved Tamannaah Bhatia's modern fusion outfit and it seemed perfect for this Navaratri festival, particularly if you want to wear something contemporary.