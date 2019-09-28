ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mustard Outfit For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Promotions Is Perfect For Navaratri

    By
    |

    Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has earned fame not only because of her amazing performances in the films but also because of her stylish avatars. Currently, the actress is all geared up for the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with co-star Chiranjeevi. And she has been wowing us with her stunning fashion game.

    Recently, the actress was spotted promoting her film at Taj Lands End in Mumbai in a beautiful mustard traditional dress and looked absolutely gorgeous. So, let's take a close look at her pretty outfit and decode it.

    So, for her recent promotional round, Tamannaah Bhatia looked radiant in an all-mustard Rabari ensemble by Punit Balana. Her attire consisted of a skirt, shirt, and a blazer. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired her embellished-collared white-printed shirt with a full-sleeved structured blazer. Enhanced by meticulous chanderi work, her blazer featured two side pockets and a little front slit. She paired her beautiful ensemble with minimally embellished long skirt. The Himmatwala actress completed her look with matching dark-hued pointed heels by Christian Louboutin.

    Tamannaah accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned quirky earrings, which came from the label Silver House. She upped her look with a statement ring. The Humshakals actress pulled back her mid-parted wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Tamannaah Bhatia spruced up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

    We loved Tamannaah Bhatia's modern fusion outfit and it seemed perfect for this Navaratri festival, particularly if you want to wear something contemporary .

    What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia's mustard ensemble? Are you going to pick this attire of hers for the Navaratri? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More TAMANNAAH BHATIA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue