A Pink Floral Dress Is A Must-wear For A Date, Proves Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia's dress game is only getting stronger with time. The latest ensemble of hers seemed ideal for a date. She gave us a summer-perfect dress, which was breezy and floral. The actress looked radiant and her styling complemented her attire. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Tamannaah wore a pink dress that featured a slit neckline and was enhanced by flared bell sleeves. Accentuated by asymmetrical structure, her dress seemed fuss-free and comfy. It was a gorgeous number, which she paired with a white belt. This dress of hers was elegant and she teamed it with pointed grey-hued pumps that went well with her number.
Tamannaah basically kept her look jewellery-free but those delicate drop earrings totally elevated her look. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The messy ponytail rounded out her avatar. Tamannaah looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.