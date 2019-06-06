ENGLISH

    Tamannaah Bhatia's Pink Sporty Dress Is The Travel Wear That You Need

    By
    |
    Tamannaah Bhatia Airport Look

    Tamannaah Bhatia looked awesome in her pink dress and exuded sporty vibes. She gave us both a humble and stylish airport outfit goal. The actress beckoned us to travel fashionably while keeping it comfy. We thought her dress was an OOTD. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion

    So, Tamannaah looked pretty in a hoodie pink dress, which was absolutely athleisure. Her dress was structured and enhanced her slender frame. This dress of hers was also accentuated by a large pocket at the center. Well, Tamannaah's ensemble made for a perfect travel wear and she paired it with sporty white shoes.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Style

    She kept her look jewellery-free and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Tamannaah Bhatia's look and attire of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
