    Tamannaah Bhatia's Metallic Dress Will Level Up Your Fashion Game

    By
    |
    Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion

    Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia graced a make-up event and looked absolutely beautiful. She notched up her fashion game with this electric blue dress by Manika Nanda. The actress looked awesome and inspired us to party. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

    So, Tamannaah wore a sleeveless dress, which was meticulously structured. It was a V-neck dress with an overlapping ruffled detail and as such her dress accentuated her slender frame. It was elaborated by subtle folds and this dress of hers featured a slight front slit. Tamannaah teamed her dress with a belt and we loved the metallic touch.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Style

    The actress wore complementing embellished pencil heels with her dress. She also sported delicate earrings, which notched up her look. The makeup was marked by dewy tones with a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The sleek side-parted tresses completed her party look. So, what do you think about Tamannaah's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    tamannaah bhatia celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
