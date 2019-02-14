Tamannaah Bhatia's Red Dress Is What You Should Keep For A Special Date Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced designer's Ohaila Khan's special preview and the actress wore a deep red dress for the occasion. Her dress was designed by Ohaila Khan and we thought it was a perfect date dress. So, if you are looking forward to spending time with someone special, Tamannaah has a dress goal for you.

The actress wore a halter overlapping dress with a structured bodice and flared skirt. Owing to its silhouette, it reminded us of the prom night dresses. The dress was marked by sharp edges and was definitely figure-flattering. It came alive with subtle floral accents and the red-hued belt added a structure to her attire.

Tamannaah teamed her ensemble with beige-hued pointed pumps, which went well with her outfit. She kept her look jewellery-free but accentuated her look with a dewy makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept voluminous bob tresses completed her pretty look. So, what do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.