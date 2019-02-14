ENGLISH

    Tamannaah Bhatia's Red Dress Is What You Should Keep For A Special Date

    By
    |
    Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced designer's Ohaila Khan's special preview and the actress wore a deep red dress for the occasion. Her dress was designed by Ohaila Khan and we thought it was a perfect date dress. So, if you are looking forward to spending time with someone special, Tamannaah has a dress goal for you.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Style

    The actress wore a halter overlapping dress with a structured bodice and flared skirt. Owing to its silhouette, it reminded us of the prom night dresses. The dress was marked by sharp edges and was definitely figure-flattering. It came alive with subtle floral accents and the red-hued belt added a structure to her attire.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Dresses

    Tamannaah teamed her ensemble with beige-hued pointed pumps, which went well with her outfit. She kept her look jewellery-free but accentuated her look with a dewy makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept voluminous bob tresses completed her pretty look. So, what do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
