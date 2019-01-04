Tamannaah Bhatia Backs Camouflage Fashion And White Cat-Eyed Frames

Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the airport and like Katrina, she also backed the camouflage fashion. The actress sported a quirky look and we actually liked her outfit but there was an element about her look, which we thought was unnecessary.

So, the 'Baahubali' actress sported a camouflage hoodie, which we thought was absolutely winter-perfect and she paired it with black-hued pants, which were accentuated by myriad colourful stickers. Now that was a refreshing fashion idea and added some fun to her otherwise simple outfit. She paired her ensemble with black sports shoes, which went well with her look.

Tamannaah carried a black bag with her and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames- this we thought was a disappointing addition to her look and didn't really suit her. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. So, how did you find Tamannaah's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.