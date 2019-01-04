ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Tamannaah Bhatia Backs Camouflage Fashion And White Cat-Eyed Frames

By
Tamannaah Bhatia Airport Look

Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the airport and like Katrina, she also backed the camouflage fashion. The actress sported a quirky look and we actually liked her outfit but there was an element about her look, which we thought was unnecessary.

Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion

So, the 'Baahubali' actress sported a camouflage hoodie, which we thought was absolutely winter-perfect and she paired it with black-hued pants, which were accentuated by myriad colourful stickers. Now that was a refreshing fashion idea and added some fun to her otherwise simple outfit. She paired her ensemble with black sports shoes, which went well with her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia Style

Tamannaah carried a black bag with her and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames- this we thought was a disappointing addition to her look and didn't really suit her. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. So, how did you find Tamannaah's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Tamannaah Bhatia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue