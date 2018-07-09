Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Wow! Tamannaah Bhatia's Sheer Dress Is A Must-See

By
Tamannaah Bhatia Sheer Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia was all set for the launch of Phygicart India and she opted for such a lovely dress that we couldn't stop going gaga all over her. The stylish diva was in Cochin for the event and gave us ladies summer-wear goals.

Dressed to perfection, her attire came from the brand Curated Closet. It was a sheer dress and had a bit of an old-fashioned touch. The black polka-dotted midi dress was splashed in white hue and featured a slightly deep V-neck. It was a flowy dress but with a black ribbon belt tied in the centre, the bodice of the outfit got a structure.

Tamannaah Bhatia fashion

The sleeves of her dress were also sheer and flared. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah's breezy ensemble was enhanced by many dramatic layers. The 'Baahubali' actress smartly accentuated her dress with pointed black heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Her makeup was on the heavier side but it suited her. Tamannaah's makeup was highlighted by black smoky eyes, deep red lip shade, and complementing red blush. We also loved her silver nail polish. The starlet left her layered tresses slightly side-parted and she totally blew us away.

Tamannaah Bhatia dresses

Well, Tamannaah, we must say that you can look amazing in anything you don. You are certainly one of our favourite fashionistas. Keep on inspiring us!

Tamannaah Bhatia Insta
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue