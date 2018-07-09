Wow! Tamannaah Bhatia's Sheer Dress Is A Must-See

Tamannaah Bhatia was all set for the launch of Phygicart India and she opted for such a lovely dress that we couldn't stop going gaga all over her. The stylish diva was in Cochin for the event and gave us ladies summer-wear goals.

Dressed to perfection, her attire came from the brand Curated Closet. It was a sheer dress and had a bit of an old-fashioned touch. The black polka-dotted midi dress was splashed in white hue and featured a slightly deep V-neck. It was a flowy dress but with a black ribbon belt tied in the centre, the bodice of the outfit got a structure.

The sleeves of her dress were also sheer and flared. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah's breezy ensemble was enhanced by many dramatic layers. The 'Baahubali' actress smartly accentuated her dress with pointed black heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Her makeup was on the heavier side but it suited her. Tamannaah's makeup was highlighted by black smoky eyes, deep red lip shade, and complementing red blush. We also loved her silver nail polish. The starlet left her layered tresses slightly side-parted and she totally blew us away.

Well, Tamannaah, we must say that you can look amazing in anything you don. You are certainly one of our favourite fashionistas. Keep on inspiring us!