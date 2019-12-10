Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Make A Twinning Entry With Their Stylish Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood's most gorgeous couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the one of the most popular couples in the country and they not only give us couple goals but also inspire us to elevate our fashion. The lovely couple is often seen complementing each other in colour-coordinated outfits

Recently, they attended the VoguexNykaa India's first-ever Power List 2019 in Mumbai, where they caught all the attention as they twinned in royal black outfits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Gauri Khan donned a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline black sari-gown dress, which came from Amit Aggarwal's collection. Styled by Anaita Adajania, her fitted-silhouette ensemble was accentuated by sculpting detailing on the shoulder and sharp pleats, which gave us sari vibes. The diva's fusion outfit also had a sheer sequin pallu featuring a long trail, which added dramatic quotient to her look. Gauri kept her jewellery-game minimal and upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled round brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, contrasting green-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Gauri Khan let loose her side-parted shoulder length curly locks.

On the other hand, King Khan looked handsome as he complemented his wife in matching coloured ensemble. Basically, he donned a pulled-up sleeve notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer, which was accentuated by overlap detailing, flap pockets, and a pocket-square. The actor teamed it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of formal black shoes. The yellow-hued wrist watch spruced up Shah Rukh Khan's look.

The two looked perfect together and definitely impressed us with their fashion game. They won the Most Stylish Couple of the Year Award. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.