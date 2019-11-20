ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauri Khan, And Other Divas Give Us Stunning Outfit Goals At A Store Launch

    Bollywood's top divas graced the Falguni and Shane Peacock's store launch. The store was designed by Gauri Khan and she came to the party in a stunning dress. Apart from her, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, and more also attended the event. So, let's decode what they wore for the occasion, which caught our attention.

    Gauri Khan

    Gauri Khan wore a black dress and looked amazing as always. It was a midi layered dress that was subtly sequinned and featured asymmetrical hem. It was a beautiful party wear and Gauri teamed it with pointed silver embellished pumps. The makeup was nude-toned and upped with matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez draped an ivory sari that was embellished and consisted of a sleeveless and textured blouse and light feathery drape. Her sari was perfect for cocktail occasions and Jacqueline looked pretty. She accessorised her look with shiny earrings and the makeup was contoured with light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The sleek tresses completed her look.

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday wore a multi-hued dress that was embellished and splashed in the glittery shades of maroon and silver. Her dress was structured and she teamed it with silver sandals. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and soft kohl. The cheekbones were contoured and the sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in her dress that was silver-hued and textured with feathery accents. Her dress was enhanced by sheer accents and she teamed it with silver sandals. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses upped her look. Shanaya kept the jewellery game light.

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora looked amazing in her separates that were purple-hued and striped. Her attire featured a bralette with plunging neckline and pants with flared ends. The crisp jacket accentuated her look. She carried a red heart-shaped purse with her. The makeup was contoured with matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses elevated her look.

    Amrita Arora

    Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora looked classy in a pantsuit. She wore a white top and paired it with an embellished jacket and denims. Amrita spruced up her look with thigh-high boots. Her look seemed jewellery-free and the makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    According to us, Jacqueline Fernandez looked the best. Who looked the most awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
