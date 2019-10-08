On Gauri Khan's Birthday, Her De-glam Fashion Game Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauri Khan always grabs the limelight with her rich traditional outfits. However, interior designer, Gauri's de-glam side is quite amazing too. Her everyday fashion is very relatable and trendy, but not quite trendy like Bollywood industry divas. Her fashion, on the contrary, is distinctive and pretty casual too. Gauri Khan is effortless and so natural. So, on her birthday, we have decoded some of her off-the-carpet casual looks for you.

All-black Outfit

So, Gauri Khan wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a zipliner black jacket with flared sleeves and half pants. Her ensemble was classy and comfy at the same time. Gauri paired her attire with glittering heels. The makeup was nude-toned and the long middle-parted wavy tresses upped her avatar. Her look seemed accessory-free.

The Patterned Ensemble

Sometimes Gauri Khan wears trendy outfits too. For instance, her patterned green and black flared top with multi-hued tights combination was such a stunning style statement. She wore something we could try out too. The makeup was natural and the signature wavy tresses wrapped up her casual avatar.

The Green Jacket

You can trust Shah Rukh Khan's wife to give you some last-minute fashion goals. Gauri also knows how to rock wardrobe basics. So, she paired her white tee with dark blue denims, and she wore a green military-style jacket with her ensemble. Well, with this attire, she made a strong case for colour-blocking. The pink and blue sports shoes went well with her attire.

The Breezy Dress

With this attire, Gauri Khan inspired us to don a breezy dress on a hot sunny day. Her dress was enhanced by dotted patterns and dipped in an ivory hue. Her ensemble seemed super comfy and she looked pretty in it. This time too, Gauri kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her look.

The Sheer Top And Denims

Well, Gauri Khan notched up her sassy quotient, as she clicked her pic with friends from the industry. She wore a sheer white top that was translucent, knotted, and subtly done. Gauri paired her white top with blue denims and accessorised her look with a dazzling ring and delicate neckpiece. The makeup was marked by glossy red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses spruced up her look. The large frames completed her look.

So, which attire of Gauri Khan's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Happy birthday, Gauri Khan!