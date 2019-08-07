So, What's Inside Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan's Very Private And Palatial Bungalow, Mannat? Decor oi-Devika Tripathi

Some thousands of fans throng Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing palatial home at Bandstand in Mumbai every day. There are days when the mega star would wave at them but more than often people are seen clicking meticulously-angled selfies, so that the imposing home comes in the backdrop. Their grand home is named Mannat and the English translation of this Urdu word is prayer or a wish. Mannat is truly a private sanctuary and the the gatherings here are just once a week, the lady of the house, Gauri Khan revealed to Casa Vogue recently.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and Interior Designer, Gauri Khan gave a private tour of her home to Casa Vogue, something which the couple rarely does. She further added that we don't entertain much and we have a small set of friends, who drop in casually. The only exception, Gauri Khan said, is the annual mega-bash. The most recent visit, she commented was by David Letterman, who came in for a quick shoot. So, Mannat might be a private abode with a few visitors but it is definitely not a minimalist space.

Gauri Khan also revealed to Casa Vogue that she doesn't like minimalist spaces. She said, "I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal, and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It's essential to make something your own." The house in fact, is eclectic and accentuated by diverse sensibilities. There is no common theme pertaining to the home - Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have a home that is a harmonious mix of Italian architecture, neo-classical elements, and objets d'art. Mannat is a beautiful blend of decades and styles. Their 1920s-era six-storey home features a neo-classical column facade. Gauri added that the most endearing aspect of Mannat is its facade.

And this facade hides multiple bedrooms, terrace, gardens, elevators, personal quarters, and even much talked about personal auditorium that is cosy with mahogany velvet walls, 42 burgundy leather recliners, and a Charlie Chaplin's walking stick framed on the wall. The entrance of the theater is highlighted by the posters of classic Hindi movies such as Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and more. The house has influenced Gauri Khan particularly, about which she said that the house has helped her grow and develop as an interior designer. As the family grew, the renovations and redesigns were pretty consistent, which contributed to her design aesthetic.

Her personal style mainly comes with the fact that she prefers plants over floral arrangement, as revealed to the magazine. Gauri Khan said that she doesn't like flowers. The ferns adorn Mannat and she further commented, "Plants give out positive energy. They are good oxygen." And you can see well-manicured garden, which brings out that fact. Well, Mannat is a dream home indeed.

- Inputs From Casa Vogue