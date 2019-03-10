Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Made A Spectacular And Colour-coordinated Entry At The Grand Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had absolutely spread some ivory charm at the wedding. They looked gorgeous in their ethnic ensembles, which elaborated on contemporary classicism. They colour-coordinated their ensembles and looked divine. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Talking about Gauri first, she wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari, which was about beautifully cascading of embellishments. Dipped in a silver hue, her sari was light and accentuated by sheer accents. She teamed it with a cropped blouse and Gauri's sari was also detailed with feathery notes. She kept her look minimal by pairing her attire with complementing kada, ring, and neckpiece. The makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, looked classy in his floral embroidered sherwani, which he teamed with Paithani pyjamas. He accessorised his look with a statement pearl neckpiece and well, we thought Shah Rukh gave us one of the best traditional moments with this attire. So, what do you think about Shah Rukh and Gauri's looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.