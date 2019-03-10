ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Made A Spectacular And Colour-coordinated Entry At The Grand Wedding

    By
    |
    Shah Rukh and Gauri

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had absolutely spread some ivory charm at the wedding. They looked gorgeous in their ethnic ensembles, which elaborated on contemporary classicism. They colour-coordinated their ensembles and looked divine. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    Gauri Khan Fashion

    Talking about Gauri first, she wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari, which was about beautifully cascading of embellishments. Dipped in a silver hue, her sari was light and accentuated by sheer accents. She teamed it with a cropped blouse and Gauri's sari was also detailed with feathery notes. She kept her look minimal by pairing her attire with complementing kada, ring, and neckpiece. The makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

    Shah Rukh Khan News

    Shah Rukh, on the other hand, looked classy in his floral embroidered sherwani, which he teamed with Paithani pyjamas. He accessorised his look with a statement pearl neckpiece and well, we thought Shah Rukh gave us one of the best traditional moments with this attire. So, what do you think about Shah Rukh and Gauri's looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue