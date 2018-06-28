Subscribe to Boldsky
Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Gave Stylish Couple Goals At Akash Ambani's Pre-Engagement Party

By Devika
Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Kha

The king and queen of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked like the perfect couple at the pre-engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It was a star-studded affair and India's most admired couple were among the most prominent guests there at the celebratory occasion.

They looked so fashionably matched and obviously gave all of us brand new ideas for the wedding allied functions. Gauri, whose fashion sense is always on point, didn't fail to woo us at all. She has mastered the art of slaying in traditional wears. Forever graceful and poised, Gauri was dressed in a Falguni & Shane Peacock couture attire.

Shah Rukh Gauri Akash Ambani

The diva and an interior designer, Gauri wore an anarkali and thankfully, didn't go for those typical shades and embroidery. Instead, she stepped up her style quotient and wore an anarkali, which blended the darker shade with lighter embellishment. Yes, whilst the background of her attire was dipped in a dark colour, the applique work on her outfit was enhanced by silver work. It was a stunning wear and we couldn't take our eyes off Gauri Khan.

She accessorised her structured and full-sleeved attire with intricate jhumkis by Satyani Fine Jewels. She also wore a statement blingy ring that we thought was just awesome. Gauri completed her smoking hot avatar with side-swept wavy tresses. She highlighted her makeup with smoky eyes and a nude lip shade.

Shah Rukh Khan fashion

Shah Rukh wore a classic black tuxedo but we were much impressed with his checkered grey-hued tie and the matching pocket square. He looked sophisticated and charming as ever.

Shah Rukh and Gauri made our Thursday more fashionably filled and we are totally star-struck, are you too?

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan
