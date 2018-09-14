Subscribe to Boldsky
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Warm-Hued Outfits For Ganesh Chaturthi Are Simply Fabulous

By
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri never fail to give us dress goals. They are one of the most fashionable couples in Bollywood. It is always a special moment when these two grace any event together. And so this time at Ganesh Chaturthi, which they celebrated at Ambani's house, the duo kept it simple, especially Shah Rukh.

Coming to Shah Rukh first, he sported an all-white ensemble. He wore a half-sleeved white kurta, which was collared and seemed to have been crafted from a shiny fabric. The actor paired it with matching Paithani pyjamas. We absolutely thought Shah Rukh looked dapper as ever.

Shah Rukh Khan wife

Gauri, on the other hand, ditched the typical bright hues and wore an orange-hued traditional outfit. It was a warm colour and her anarkali was accentuated by intricately done floral patterns in white. She teamed her ensemble with a matching plain-hued orange dupatta, which was spruced up by a floral border.

Gauri also paired her attire with embellished pencil heels that went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with a Judith Leiber minaudière. Her makeup was enhanced by nude-toned touches and her wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Shah Rukh Khan family

Wow! They looked absolutely fabulous. Don't you think so too?

