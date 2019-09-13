Gauri Khan Shares An Iconic Street-Style Look That She Designed For Shah Rukh Khan In Baazigar Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan has been giving us a lot of flashback moments these days. The prominent Interior Designer and producer took to her Instagram account to share a special moment with us, and it was a very fashionable moment. Well, she designed one of Shah Rukh Khan's looks from the movie, Baazigar and the look was specifically from the famous song, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen. Gauri Khan shared a still from the movie, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a retro street-style avatar shaking a leg with co-star, Kajol.

So, what did Gauri Khan design for Shah Rukh that caught our interest? To begin with, the fact comes as a surprise because while Gauri Khan's fashion sense is impeccable, she is not a fashion or costume designer really but she designed a rather interesting look. So, as per the caption, Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for the iconic song consisted of a pair of jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt (reminded us of the legendary villain Gabbar from Sholay), and a red shirt. She captioned the pic as, "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s....Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite."

Well, those hand-painted black jeans caught our fancy too and we wished we owned something like those pair of famous jeans. Whilst, the one leg of the jeans was dipped in a matte black hue, the other leg was a vibrant splash of colours. Now, Gauri Khan with this pic, left us with something stylish to ponder on this weekend. Also, we loved how she played with colour-blocks by pairing contrasting hues - red, white, and black. It must have been some fun costume designing session for Gauri Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan totally acced this quirky look. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, even Kajol's all-pink attire consisting of pyjamis paired with an embellished sleeveless dress was eye-catching and together they made us think of the early 90s fashion.

Earlier, Gauri Khan had also shared a pic of her mother with Shah Rukh Khan and son, AbRam Khan. Here Shah Rukh and Ab Ram are seen in colour-coordinated white and blue outfits. So, how did you find Gauri Khan's-designed look for Shah Rukh Khan? We absolutely liked Shah Rukh Khan's look.