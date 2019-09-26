Gauri Khan Impresses Us With Her Black Pencil Dress But Not Quite With Her Makeup Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebrity interior designer, Gauri Khan has not only impressed us with her creative and distinctive aesthetic sense but also with her impressive fashion sensibility. Recently, the stunning lady attended the one year anniversary of the beauty brand, BollyGlow. She graced the event in a stylish black dress and wowed everyone. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the event, Gauri Khan opted for a cuff-sleeved plunging neckline black pencil dress. Her midi dress was accentuated by structured silhouette. Well, her black-hued attire was a cross between flowy and crisp. Gauri teamed her attire with a plunging double-layered necklace, which added to the classy avatar and with this, she gave us a style goal of the day. She completed her look with studded pointed heels, which were enhanced by golden beads. The My Name Is Khan producer left her mid-parted layered streaked tresses loose. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled round brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

We really loved Gauri Khan's black dress. She looked elegant and sophisticated. But we didn't like her makeup game as we thought it was a little too dewy with lots of contouring . So, she did impress us on the fashion front but her makeup disappointed us.

What are your thoughts on Gauri Khan's stunning outfit? Unlike us, did you like her makeup game? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.