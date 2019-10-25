Shah Rukh Khan's Anniversary Post On Gauri Khan Speaks Volumes About True Love And Bonding Life oi-Deepannita Das

"Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!"- not us, but Shah Rukh Khan wrote these beautiful lines for Gauri Khan today, on their 28th wedding anniversary.

Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be! pic.twitter.com/3qHwP7kjWx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2019

Almost 3 decades have passed since they were married and still the Badshah of Bollywood, SRK and his lady love and wife Gauri Khan give us major couple goals. This extraordinary couple is always in the news and for all good reasons. They are one of the most admired Bollywood couples of all time. Their beautiful bonding is so evident in the pictures and so millions of fans on social media never fail to shower their love.

The duo has achieved some of the biggest milestones simply by staying together, trusting each other and supporting each other's projects. Despite their popularity, this couple knows how to keep their relationship private.

It was in 1984 when Shahrukh Khan And Gauri Khan met for the first time. While SRK was 18 years old, Gauri was just 14. They met a party and if rumours are true then the couple's first date was at Panchshila Club in Delhi, where the meeting lasted for nearly 5 minutes. Anupama Chopra's book, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, it revealed that SRK used to call at Gauri Chibber's house pretending to be a friend called Shaheen.

After 8 years of courtship and facing a lot of hurdles, Shah Rukh tied the knot with Gauri in 1991 and have three children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.