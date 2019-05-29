Mouni Roy Promotes Indian Handlooms With Her Gorgeous Traditional Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Actress Mouni Roy looked graceful in her traditional ensemble, which completely wowed us. She was spotted in the city and gave us ethnic goals of the day. The diva looked nothing short of stunning and with her attire, she inspired us to promote Indian handlooms and textiles. Understated and minimal, Mouni gave us one of the best fashion moments of the day.

So, Mouni wore an ethnic suit that was full-sleeved and seemed to be crafted out of silk fabric. She paired her subtly-printed long kurta with pyjamas elaborated by golden patterns. The actress also draped a dupatta that was notched up by shiny golden patti. The overall look was elegant and this was the kind of a traditional attire, which seemed perfect for sangeet and festive occasions.

Mouni also teamed her ensemble with patterned green flats, which contrasted with her ensemble. She wore dark shades and the makeup was minimally done. The voluminous tresses absolutely elevated her ethnic avatar. Mouni Roy pretty simply made heads turn. So, now you know, what to wear to stand apart. What do you think about Mouni's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.