Your Traditional Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy has been giving us oodles of traditional fashion goals. While some of her outfits are ideal for office and light festivities, the other outfits are formal. She flaunted sarees, lehengas, and kurta sets. So, be it any occasion, she has outfit ideas for you. Let's decode their outfits, which have impressed us.
Mouni Roy's Yellow Printed Kurta Set
Mouni Roy looked amazing as ever in her kurta set, which was about subtle floral patterns. Her attire was sleeveless with long flared kurta and flared pyjamas. She draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and the border was accentuated by silver-toned patti. Her ensemble came from the label, Aachho Jaipur and it seemed ideal for light festive events. She accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and the makeup was highlighted by pink touches. Pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl upped her look and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
Photographer Courtesy: anuradhakhurana
Mouni Roy's Blue Floral Suit
This was another pretty outfit, which we thought was ideal for almost any occasion. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, her attire featured a kurta that was quarter-sleeved and matching pyjamas. She also wore a matching dupatta. With white-toned base, her ensemble was highlighted by blue-hued floral patterns and her attire came from the label, Dhanak. The heavy silver earrings and dainty rings notched up her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink touches and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Mamik
Mouni Roy's Black Embellished Saree
Styled by Anuradha Khurana, Mouni Roy wore a black saree that came from the label, Kalki Fashion. She wore a party-perfect saree that was about embellished details and draped impeccably. The saree had a matte border and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse, which went well with her saree. She notched up her look with a dainty neckpiece that spruced up her look. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The long softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.
Mouni Roy's Golden And Wine Saree
The Gold actress gave us another party-wear goal with her golden and wine-hued saree that she wore for Baithe Baithe promotions. Her saree was accentuated by embellished tones and draped beautifully. She wore a golden saree that featured a wine-red textured drape. The blouse was complementing and sleeveless with tassel ends. Not only her saree, her makeup look was also strong. The makeup was marked by bronzer effect, light-pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.
Photographer Courtesy: Harmeet Singh Khalsa
Mouni Roy's Pink Lehenga
Attending a friend's or family member's wedding? Mouni Roy has you sorted with a pink lehenga that consisted of an embellished and chevron-patterned blouse and a skirt that was flared with white-dotted patterns and her complementing lightweight dupatta was enhanced by white-toned patterns. Her ensemble came from Chameeandpalak. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she wore a heavy gold and pearl choker and a statement maangtikka. Her jewellery came from Aquamarine x Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her look.
So, which attire of Mouni Roy did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.