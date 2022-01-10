Genelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor And Mouni Roy Show Us How To Wear The Pants! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want to flaunt casual pants, we have you sorted. Lately, divas including Genelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mouni Roy gave us awesome fashion goals. We have decoded their outfits for you for some major style inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak

Genelia Deshmukh's Colourful Trousers Set

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia Deshmukh wore colourful trousers set. Priced at Rs. 10,400, she wore the Singer Co-ord 2 from the label, Advait. Made from satin, this multicoloured featured a shirt with double notched collar and trousers with side pockets. It was a colourful number, particularly ideal if you wear it on dull days. She teamed her ensemble with orange sandals from Aldo, which colour-blocked her number. She accessorised her look with a pair of intricate emerald earrings that came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection. Her large frames came from Rosvin Bugs. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with mascara. The pink nail lacquer upped her look. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Dubai Photographer

Mouni Roy's Black Halter Jumpsuit

Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in her all-black jumpsuit that came from the label, Tutus Kurniati. She wore a halter black-hued jumpsuit, which had striped accents and featured a side slit. While, she seemed to keep her look jewellery-free, a great emphasis was given to her makeup look. She flaunted an intense makeup with smokey eyes and mascara, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek copper tresses completed her look. Mouni was styled by Rishika Devnani and she slayed it as always.

Photographer Courtesy: Mohit Varu

Shanaya Kapoor's Ivory Co-ord Set

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in her co-ord set that was ivory-hued. Her ensemble featured a structured cropped top and she paired it with high-waist pants with knotted detailing. She also wore a crisp blazer. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her ensemble came from the label, Genny. She notched up her look with a chic ring and a pendant neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, light-pink lip shade, and subtle kohl with mascara. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose pants look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.