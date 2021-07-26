Kriti Kharbanda Shares Stills From Her Movie 14 Phere And Sets Traditional Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Kharbanda shared stills from the sets of her movie, 14 Phere and she looked resplendent in her saree but she also gave us a bridal goal with her jewellery look. So, let's decode her traditional looks, which won us and we totally get you, if you want slay that saree look.

So, the actress captioned her picture as, 'Kya bola?! #14phere release ho gayi?!

@zee5 pe?! Sahi hai yaar, link is in bio, jao aur dekho! 🕺🕺...Yeh director sahab ne photo li thi bade pyaar se. Aaj post karne ka mann kiya :)'. Speaking about her saree, she wore a golden-hued silk saree that was accentuated by intricately-done border. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved golden blouse and accessorised her look with a mangalsutra, red bangles, and heavy jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a shimmering bindi. Her palms were also adorned with a simple alta design. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

One of the stills also showed her bridal look from the movie. This time, the caption of her picture was 'Yeh dulhan.. waqt lagayegi ♥️'. Dressed in a traditional red wedding attire with meticulously-done gold embellishments, Kriti wore elaborate gold jewellery. The Taish actress wore a maangtikka with maathapatti, nath, gold haars and neckpieces, and earrings. She also sported red bangles to complete her look. The makeup was minimally done with muted-pink lip shade and smokey kohl. Kriti Kharbanda looked pretty as ever. So, what do you think about her saree and jewellery look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram