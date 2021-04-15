Just Like Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Kharbanda And Rakhi Sawant, Add Colourful Prints To Your Summer Closet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Colourful outfits are everyone's favourite sartorial picks, be it for casual days or for parties. After all, who doesn't love vibrant colours? These days since summer fashion trends are doing rounds on the internet; the multicolour prints have been catching all the attention. And now, on the same note, we have come up with celebrity-inspired colourful outfits for your fashion inspiration. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Kharbanda, and Rakhi Sawant slayed it in their chic multi-colour printed outfits and gave major summer fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at their attires and decode it.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Purple And Blue Printed Dress

For the recent promotional round of Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrat Bharucha sported a V-shaped neckline purple mini dress, which was accentuated by white and blush-pink floral prints and sky-blue dyed broad border. Her flared easy-breezy dress came from the label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki and it featured dolman sleeves that added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her dress with a pair of heels that also was purple and red in colour. Nushrat accessorised her look with pretty earrings from Talisman and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, glittery eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled her poofy tresses into a half ponytail and looked cute.

Kriti Kharbanda In Green Printed Separates

Kriti Kharabanda slayed it in pretty separates, which was accentuated by beautiful prints from green, peach, yellow, white, and dark-blue colours (mostly green). The set consisted of a sleeveless deep-neck crop top and matching high-waist mini pencil skirt. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bracelets. The 14 Phere actress spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Kriti let loose her side-parted layered tresses and looked stunning.

Rakhi Sawant In Tie Dye Tee And Striped Shorts

Tie-dye tees have become very popular among celebrities these days. Lately, Rakhi Sawant too was spotted flaunting a neon pink, blue and tie-dye tee, which had the word 'babe' printed on it in a stylish font. She teamed her cool tee with rainbow striped shorts and completed her look with neon-yellow sport shoes. Rakhi pulled back her highlighted tresses into a half hairdo and rounded out her look with no makeup look.

So, what do you think about these colourful outfits of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram