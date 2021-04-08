Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Royalty In Her Flowy Pastel Lehenga And It Could Be Your Wedding Look! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is on air and what could be better occasion than this to take fashion inspiration from our all-time favourite Bollywood celebrities. When it comes to wedding, wearing a diva-kind regal lehenga is like a dream for all of us. But finding such lehenga, which could actually make you feel like a royal queen, is like a hard nut to crack. But look Kriti Kharbanda has made it easy for us as she recently came up with an extremely beautiful lehenga goal for us. In her latest pictures on Instagram, the actress was seen dolled up in a magnificent pastel lehenga and exuding royalty in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kriti Kharbanda was dressed to slay in a flowy pastel pink regal lehenga, which was designed by Sawan Gandhi and she looked gorgeous in it as she twirled. Her lehenga was accentuated by sequins in striped patterns, that added to shimmer quotient. Styled by Sonika Paliya, the Housefull 4 actress teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless blouse, that featured plunging-neckline and embroidered blossoming floral patterns in the shades of red and blue. She draped a matching dupatta over her one shoulder, that had same floral patterns at the hem and green beard-work in the border. Kriti completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green-pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, a heavy choker, a bracelet, and few rings. Her jewellery came from the label Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kriti slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look while her henna-adorned hands, upped her wedding look. The 14 Phere actress secure her mid-parted tresses front tresses back and let all of them loose.

We absolutely loved this pretty lehenga of Kriti Kharbanda and she looked flawlessly elegant in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram