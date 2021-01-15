Just In
14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda And Vikrant Massey Make Heads Turn In Their Chic Outfits At The Wrap Up Party
Directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios, social comedy drama film titled 14 Phere is scheduled to hit the theatres this year on 9 July. The film stars Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The shooting of the film has been completed and recently, a wrap-up party was held, where the two leading stars made heads turn in their chic outfits. While Kriti slayed in casuals, Vikrant, on the other hand, caught our attention in an orange jacket and beige trousers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for fashion inspiration.
Kriti Kharbanda In A White Top And Denim Jeans
Kriti Kharbanda gave major fashion goals as she slayed in a chic casual outfit with style. She donned a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline plain white crop top and teamed it up with high-waist blue denim flared jeans The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed white heels, that featured metallic golden patch on it. Kriti accessorised her look with silver-toned rings and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and looked beautiful.
Vikrant Massey In An Orange Jacket And Beige Trousers
Vikrant Massey sported a full-sleeved high-neck collar bright-orange jacket, which came from the brand Adidas. His chain-detailed jacket featured three white striped patterns on the sleeves. The actor teamed his jacket with beige-hued trousers, that had pockets. He completed his look with a pair of white sport shoes while stubble beard, upped his look and he looked handsome.
So, what do you think about this outfit of Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey? Let us know that in the comment section.