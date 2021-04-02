You Wouldn’t Want To Move On From Dungarees After Seeing Kriti Kharbanda Slaying It In Her Dungarees

ENGLISH

    Are you thinking of moving on from dungarees? Think twice! And if you need some much-needed dungarees-inspiration, Kriti Kharbanda can give you goals. The actress recently had a photoshoot in classic blue dungarees and she looked amazing as ever. We have decoded her dungarees look for some edgy fashion inspiration.

    So, Kriti Kharbanda wore a sky-blue denim dungaree that was distressed, which added to the contemporary touch. The bodice of her attire was enhanced by a pocket and she teamed her dungarees with a white-hued cropped top. Her cropped top was an eye-catching piece with bandage-inspired silhouette. The top was not quite an easy number to pull off but Kriti carried the outfit with a lot of aplomb.

    She paired her ensemble with a pair of white sports shoes, which went well with her outfit. Her look seemed jewellery-free and actually this look didn't require any jewellery as such. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, impeccably-applied eyeliner, and a whiff of pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wind-swept highlighted tresses completed her look. Kriti Kharbanda slayed it. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Photos Courtesy: Avinash Gowariker

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 17:11 [IST]
