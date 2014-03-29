ENGLISH

    Gudi Padwa 2020: Sweet Recipes To Try Out On This Day

    It is the festive season for most regions of India. In Karnataka and Andhra it is the time for Ugadi while in Maharashtra it is the time for Gudi Padwa. This year the festival will be celebrated on 25 March.

    Gudi Padwa is the new year celebration for the people of Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm over the whole of Konkan coast area. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa also marks the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri.

    SIGNIFICANCE OF GUDI PADWA

    Since food forms the most essential part of Indian festival, Boldsky has listed out some of the best dishes that are a must try on Gudi Padwa. So, make your preparations and get set for the festive season. Check out these best recipes that you can try on Gudi Padwa.

    Kesari Modak

    You can make kesari modak in two ways. In one modak recipe we may use a filling of coconuts and in the other we might not. But a sweet coconut filling will make the kesari modak all the more yummy. And you can easily make a modak at home as you need very little ingredients and time for it.

    Puran Poli

    Puran Poli is a tasty sweet dish made in Maharashtra. This sweet dish is commonly made during Gudi Padwa and other Maharashtrian festivals.

    Aam Panna

    Aam panna is a special drink that is made using raw green mangoes. The mangoes are first boiled and then the pulp is mixed with water, sugar and spices. The sweet and tangy drink is very effective to cure dehydration, fight inflammation and reduce body heat.

    Shrikhand

    Shrikhand is one of the essential dishes on Gudi Padwa. It is a yogurt sweet preparation which tastes divine. In summers it is believed that intake of curd helps in lowering the body temperature and is also good for our tummy dearest

    Chana Usal

    Chana usal is prepared with the sprouted black grams which is boiled and then cooked with a medley of spices. Adding coriander paste to the usal gives a wonderful flavour to the dish and makes it absolutely tantalizing.

    Thalipeeth

    Thalipeeth or masala roti is a Maharashtrian dish made with multi grain flours. It is a complete nutritional breakfast that not only fills the stomach but is equally healthy as multi grain flours go in to the making of the roti.

    Sabudana Vada

    Sabudana vada is a healthy snack recipe that can taste best with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Sabudana helps in cooling the body temperature and thus is best for summer.

    Pista Barfi

    Pista barfi is prepared with khoya and of course the pistachios which have a soothing flavour of their own. Pista barfi is a prefect sweet recipe that you should have on your Gudi Padwa party menu. Your guests will be definitely delighted to have these homemade pista barfis which is sure to make them crave for more.

