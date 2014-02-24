Just In
Maha Shivratri 2020: Sweet Recipes That You Can Try On This Day
Shivratri is the auspicious occasion that celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. It is one of the integral parts of the Hindu calendar. Shivratri is also a very popular festival across India. And all Indian festivals provide the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth. That is why, the special Shivratri sweets are a much relished part of the festival.
This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 21 February. All Shivratri recipes are vegetarian without exception. And of these Shivratri recipes, a majority are desserts. These Shivratri sweets are first offered to Lord Shiva and then eaten as 'prasad'. Sweets are also ideal foods with which devotees can break their fast.
20 MOST POPULAR INDIAN SWEETS YOU MUST HAVE
Maha Shivratri is notorious for the consumption of bhang. Lord Shiva is an ascetic and has a soft spot for the intoxicating effect of bhang. That is why bhang recipes are often prepared on this day to please Lord Shiva. Many Shivratri sweets have some amount of bhang in them.
Here are some of the most famous sweet recipes for Shivratri.
Mashed Sabudana
Mashed sabudana is a fast recipe from Bengal. As per the norms of the
Maha Shivratri fast, this dish does not require any salt. Most
Shivratri recipes contain a bit of rock salt (sanda namak), but this
dish is for those who keep the fast very religiously.
Vrat Ka Halwa
There are ingredients such as the buckwheat flour, rock salt, water chestnut flour etc. that can be eaten during the period of fasting. So, here we have a special sweet fasting recipe for you prepared with a combination of buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. You can eat this vrat ka halwa irrespective of whether you are fasting or not.
Kaju Barfi
This kaju ki barfi recipe is so easy and fool proof that you'll never want to buy it from the market at such high prices. Shivratri is approaching, so this is the perfect time to try this recipe. The only trick to making perfect barfis is to get the consistency of the sugar syrup right.
Mava Malpua
Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet. It is basically a fried pancake dunked in sugar syrup. This recipe is ideal for breaking your Shivratri fast.
Black Till Laddo
Black sesame seeds are often used to prepare ladoos. They are special Shivratri sweets that are made for the auspicious Hindu festival. Black sesame seeds are mixed with melted jaggery, shaped into round or almost ball shaped ladoos.
Thandai
Thandai is an essential ingredient of both your Shivratri and Holi celebrations. This lassi recipe is prepared in combination with intoxicants like bhang as an offering to the deity Shiva. However, the basic lassi recipe for thandai can be made with milk, dry fruits and some spices.
Kesar Peda
Milk adds a different taste and flavour to any sweet. This kesar peda which is made out of creamy milk and kesar will make this Shivratri special.
Bhang Badam Burfi
Today, we present you with the tasty Bhang Burfi recipe. Our special pick for Bhang burfi is the delicious badam burfi (almond burfi) for Shivratri. Take a look at how to go about making this tasty bhang badam burfi recipe.
Rabri
Rabri is a specialty of Banaras. It is basically thickened milk with dry fruits and kesar. And Banaras in turn is Lord Shiva's holy city. So make the Kashi speciality rabri on Maha Shivratri.
Bhang Peda
Bhang ka peda is a special Indian sweet recipe that is prepared on Holi as well as Maha-Shivratri. All you need is milk powder, aromatic spices like cardamom and bhang. The blend of sugar and bhang makes it a perfect intoxicating sweet dish for Shivratri.