ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha Shivratri 2020: Sweet Recipes That You Can Try On This Day

    By
    |
    Lauki Halwa Recipe, लौकी (दूधी) का हलवा | How to make Dudhi Halwa | Navratri Vrat Special | Boldsky

    Shivratri is the auspicious occasion that celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. It is one of the integral parts of the Hindu calendar. Shivratri is also a very popular festival across India. And all Indian festivals provide the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth. That is why, the special Shivratri sweets are a much relished part of the festival.

    This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 21 February. All Shivratri recipes are vegetarian without exception. And of these Shivratri recipes, a majority are desserts. These Shivratri sweets are first offered to Lord Shiva and then eaten as 'prasad'. Sweets are also ideal foods with which devotees can break their fast.

    20 MOST POPULAR INDIAN SWEETS YOU MUST HAVE

    Maha Shivratri is notorious for the consumption of bhang. Lord Shiva is an ascetic and has a soft spot for the intoxicating effect of bhang. That is why bhang recipes are often prepared on this day to please Lord Shiva. Many Shivratri sweets have some amount of bhang in them.

    Here are some of the most famous sweet recipes for Shivratri.

    Array

    Mashed Sabudana

    Mashed sabudana is a fast recipe from Bengal. As per the norms of the

    Maha Shivratri fast, this dish does not require any salt. Most

    Shivratri recipes contain a bit of rock salt (sanda namak), but this

    dish is for those who keep the fast very religiously.

    Array

    Vrat Ka Halwa

    There are ingredients such as the buckwheat flour, rock salt, water chestnut flour etc. that can be eaten during the period of fasting. So, here we have a special sweet fasting recipe for you prepared with a combination of buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. You can eat this vrat ka halwa irrespective of whether you are fasting or not.

    Array

    Kaju Barfi

    This kaju ki barfi recipe is so easy and fool proof that you'll never want to buy it from the market at such high prices. Shivratri is approaching, so this is the perfect time to try this recipe. The only trick to making perfect barfis is to get the consistency of the sugar syrup right.

    Array

    Mava Malpua

    Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet. It is basically a fried pancake dunked in sugar syrup. This recipe is ideal for breaking your Shivratri fast.

    Array

    Black Till Laddo

    Black sesame seeds are often used to prepare ladoos. They are special Shivratri sweets that are made for the auspicious Hindu festival. Black sesame seeds are mixed with melted jaggery, shaped into round or almost ball shaped ladoos.

    Array

    Thandai

    Thandai is an essential ingredient of both your Shivratri and Holi celebrations. This lassi recipe is prepared in combination with intoxicants like bhang as an offering to the deity Shiva. However, the basic lassi recipe for thandai can be made with milk, dry fruits and some spices.

    Array

    Kesar Peda

    Milk adds a different taste and flavour to any sweet. This kesar peda which is made out of creamy milk and kesar will make this Shivratri special.

    Array

    Bhang Badam Burfi

    Today, we present you with the tasty Bhang Burfi recipe. Our special pick for Bhang burfi is the delicious badam burfi (almond burfi) for Shivratri. Take a look at how to go about making this tasty bhang badam burfi recipe.

    Array

    Rabri

    Rabri is a specialty of Banaras. It is basically thickened milk with dry fruits and kesar. And Banaras in turn is Lord Shiva's holy city. So make the Kashi speciality rabri on Maha Shivratri.

    Array

    Bhang Peda

    Bhang ka peda is a special Indian sweet recipe that is prepared on Holi as well as Maha-Shivratri. All you need is milk powder, aromatic spices like cardamom and bhang. The blend of sugar and bhang makes it a perfect intoxicating sweet dish for Shivratri.

    More SHIVRATRI News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue