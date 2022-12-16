Just In
Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Most Ordered Snacks On Food Apps In India
One of the popular Indian food apps in India, Swiggy has finally divulged what most Indian opted to eat in the year 2022. With life seeming to come back to normal after the pandemic scare, people have finally ventured to eat outside and ordered at crowded Restaurants.
Food delivery has set new precedence and grocery delivery has emerged as an in thing. Biryani seems to take first place in the most-ordered main course dishes list whereas some foreign flavours including Ravioli have also emerged as popular options.
Go ahead and read the list of recipes which you might be tempted to try at home.
1. Samosa
A Samosa or Singara is a fried South Asian pastry that includes savoury ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. It comes in varied shapes and sizes depending on where it is purchased from.
Check out the recipe here- Samosa
2. Popcorn
This is not doubt the best option when you are watching a movie in home or theatre. This popular snack can be prepared at home as well. With a high butter and salt content, this snack also is health friendly.
Check out the recipe here- Popcorn
3. Pav Bhaji
This famous street food has its origins in Mumbai. This Pav Bhaji is sure to explode your palate with its spicy fireworks. It is served with a side dish of soft, buttery dinner rolls, onions, fresh coriander and lemon.
Check out the recipe here- Pav Bhaji
4. French Fries
Extremely customizable, they can be made to suit varying taste preferences. If you want a healthier option, replace garlic parmesan, and ranch with sweet potato.
Check out the recipe here- French Fries
5. Garlic Breadsticks
The dough for this dish includes all-purpose flour, sugar, yeast, and a generous portion of garlic seasoning. Sometimes milk is used to soften the dough but the result anyhow is brow rising and unmistakable garlic all the way.
Check out the recipe here- Garlic Breadsticks
6. Hot Wings
Buffalo wings are very delicious when paired with ranch or blue cheese and vegetables. It can also double up as an appetizer for pizza or with mac and cheese.
Check out the recipe here- Hot Wings
7. Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread
This is a classic recipe that deserves all your attention. It is a soft filling and an all-time favourite of foodies all over. The garlicky flavour is surely a winner.
Check out the recipe here- Garlic Bread
8. Mingles Bucket
Mingles bucket is a combination of 4 Hot Wings, 2 Chicken Strips, Regular Popcorn, medium fries & Pepsi PET all put together in an appetizing combination at KFC. It is always offered at a considerable discount as usual.
Check out the recipe here- Chicken Fry
