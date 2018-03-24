French Fries Recipe | How To Make Homemade French Fries | Boldsky

French Fries has to be the happiest of snacks that we have tried and devoured on again and again. Thin potato slices, deep fried and perfectly crispy, potatoey with a tinge bit of taste of chilli powder and black pepper make for the best snacks possible for a happening evening or a lazy sunday afternoon with your favourite rom-com on a DVD player.

We love our potatoes in varied forms, in various different recipes and when it comes to snacks or fries, we bet no ingredient can work better than potatoes. To make these crispy French fries, we have followed an easy yet effective technique and the result will shock you too!

To get the perfectly crispy potatoes in your French fries with the shoe-string consistency, a perfect emblem of delicious potatoey taste in a form of crispy yet sofet inside, soak the potatoes for a few hours after boiling them in the pan. This soaking will ensure the desired crispness, maintaining the softness inside.

To know how to make this delicious platter of French fries, watch our step by step video right away or simply scroll down and check out the entire recipe. Enjoy you weekend with these crispy delights!

FRENCH FRIES RECIPE| HOMEMADE FRENCH FRIES RECIPE| FRENCH FRIES STEP BY STEP| FRENCH FRIES VIDEO French Fries Recipe| Homemade French Fries Recipe| French Fries Step By Step| French Fries Video Prep Time 1 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 40M Total Time 1 Hours40 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 3-5 Ingredients 1. Potatoes - 3 2. Oil - for deep frying 3. Water - 1 glass 4. Salt - ½ tbsp 5. Chilli powder - 1/4th tbsp 6. Black pepper - 1/4th tbsp How to Prepare 1. Peel the skin off the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. 2. Take a pan and add water and potatoes. 3. Boil it for 4-5 minutes, till the potato slices become tender. 4. Wrap it in a piece of cloth to soak up the additional water. 5. Add oil in a pan and deep fry the potato slices. 6. Transfer into a bowl and sprinkle chilli powder and black pepper powder from top. 7. Serve with tasty ketchup or a dip of your choice. Instructions 1. Soak the potatoes beforehand to ensure you get your desired crispness.

2. If you are preparing this snacks for kids, avoid using chilli powder. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 100 g

Calories - 312 cal

Fat - 15 g

Protein - 3.4 g

Carbohydrates - 41 g

