    World Egg Day 2019: Yummy Egg Recipes To Try For Breakfast

    By
    |

    Remember that add "Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khaao Andey" (Be it Sunday or Monday, Have Eggs Daily). If not all, we Indians certainly know about this.

    Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is one of those meals which you should not miss, at any cost. If you have never had time for breakfast this entire week, we suggest and request you to celebrate with us, World Egg Day 2019, which is celebrated on 11 October every year.

    To mark this special day, Boldsky has listed some of the most delicious egg recipes which you can pamper yourself and loved ones at home. These recipes don't require too much of time, so it is all the better to try them out.

    FIND OUT HERE IF HALF BOILED EGGS ARE HEALTHY?

    If you are in love with eggs, we suggest you try more than one recipe that is mentioned on the list. Celebrate World Egg Day 2019 with a sumptuous breakfast and hey! don't forget to share some recipes around too.

    FYI: Eggs are highly nutritious. The egg white and the yolk have certain properties which are good for your health in a number of ways.

    Array

    Egg Rolls

    To make egg rolls you need a little more time. Prepare a filling of scrambled eggs with Indian spices. If you have leftover rotis or parathas then put the filling into them and roll it up!

    Array

    Egg Noodles

    Along with the vegetables and spices, add some scrambled eggs to the noodles. But this is not an Indian egg recipe so do not add any Indian spice in it.

    Array

    Egg Bhurji

    This is the Indian variety of scrambled eggs. The eggs must be fried with lots of aromatic Indian spices and herbs.

    Array

    Deviled Eggs

    All you have to do is add some dressing and mayonnaise to the boiled eggs.

    Array

    Egg Kheema

    Cook the mutton or chicken kheema curry with scrambled eggs. The blend of fried eggs and minced meat is ravenously tasty.

    Array

    Egg Curry

    This is a traditional Indian egg recipe. Cook a standard Indian curry and add boiled eggs to eat. You can also fry the boiled eggs lightly.

    Array

    Egg Garlic

    If you have your rice ready or your rotis and in the mood for something spicy and tangy, then this garlic egg recipe is a must try. It is prepared soley out of boiled eggs and garlic paste.

    Array

    Egg Vermicelli

    The egg vermicelli is a simple recipe for you to try out too. The best thing about this breakfast recipe is that it provides you with tons of energy to last you right through the day.

    Array

    Chettinad Egg Curry

    How about trying some Chettinad style egg curry for main course? Chettinad style egg curry is very spicy and the gravy can be eaten with rice.

    Array

    Egg Sprouts

    Something like this sprout scrambled egg recipe will give you the perfect start for your mornings. Take a look at how you can make this yummy sprout scrambled egg recipe for breakfast.

