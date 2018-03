how to use ice cubes to get dewy skin

Method #1

- Wrap a few ice cubes in a dry washcloth.

- Gently dab it all over your skin.

- Keep doing this for a few minutes and follow up by rinsing your face with lukewarm water.

- Try this method to get a dewy glow on your skin.

Method #2

- Pour rose water into the ice tray.

- Allow it to freeze to get the rose water cube ready.

- Afterwards, rub it all over your face.

- Follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

- Give this method a try to get a natural glow on your face.

Method #3

- Pour freshly scooped out aloe vera gel into an ice tray.

- Allow the gel to freeze.

- Take the cube and gently rub it all over your face.

- Rinse your face with cold water and apply a light skin toner.

- You can do this multiple times in a day to achieve a dewy skin.

Method #4

- Pour raw milk into the ice tray.

- Let it freeze before taking the tray out.

- Gently rub the cube all over your facial skin.

- Keep doing it for a few minutes before rinsing your face with cold water.

- Try this at-home facial to get that bright-looking skin.

Method #5

- Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of green tea and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice in it and mix well.

- Pour the resulting concoction into an ice tray and let it freeze.

- Once done, rub the cube all over your face.

- Rinse the residue with cold water.

- Use this method to combat dullness and get a fresh-looking skin.

Method #6

- Mash a few pieces of a ripe cucumber.

- Pour the paste into the ice tray and let it freeze.

- Gently rub the cube all over your face.

- Once done, allow the residue to stay on your face for 5-10 minutes.

- Rinse it off with cold water.

- Try this method on a daily basis to get rid of the pigmentation and get a dewy look on your face.

Method #7

- Create a blend of ½ a teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of mint juice.

- Pour the resulting concoction into an ice tray and allow it to freeze.

- Rub the cube all over your face and neck.

- Rinse your skin with a light cleanser and cold water.

- Try this skin-illuminating concoction for at least 3-4 times in a week to get the desired results.