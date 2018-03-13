how to use ice cubes to get dewy skin

It goes without saying that ice cubes are the best-kept secret in the beauty community. From boosting blood circulation to imparting an instant glow, ice cubes can do all kinds of wonders to your skin.
Numerous women all over the world use ice cubes to deal with unsightly zits, puffy eyes and sunburn. However, ice cubes are known to be the most effective in achieving a dewy skin.
While there are tons of skin care products that claim to make the dewy skin a reality, there are very few that actually work as well as ice cubes do. Ice cubes can effectively promote blood circulation in the skin and combat dullness.
Here, we've listed some of the ways in which you can use ice cubes to get the kind of skin that you've always yearned for.
Method #1
- Wrap a few ice cubes in a dry washcloth.
- Gently dab it all over your skin.
- Keep doing this for a few minutes and follow up by rinsing your face with lukewarm water.
- Try this method to get a dewy glow on your skin.
Method #2
- Pour rose water into the ice tray.
- Allow it to freeze to get the rose water cube ready.
- Afterwards, rub it all over your face.
- Follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.
- Give this method a try to get a natural glow on your face.
Method #3
- Pour freshly scooped out aloe vera gel into an ice tray.
- Allow the gel to freeze.
- Take the cube and gently rub it all over your face.
- Rinse your face with cold water and apply a light skin toner.
- You can do this multiple times in a day to achieve a dewy skin.
Method #4
- Pour raw milk into the ice tray.
- Let it freeze before taking the tray out.
- Gently rub the cube all over your facial skin.
- Keep doing it for a few minutes before rinsing your face with cold water.
- Try this at-home facial to get that bright-looking skin.
Method #5
- Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of green tea and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice in it and mix well.
- Pour the resulting concoction into an ice tray and let it freeze.
- Once done, rub the cube all over your face.
- Rinse the residue with cold water.
- Use this method to combat dullness and get a fresh-looking skin.
Method #6
- Mash a few pieces of a ripe cucumber.
- Pour the paste into the ice tray and let it freeze.
- Gently rub the cube all over your face.
- Once done, allow the residue to stay on your face for 5-10 minutes.
- Rinse it off with cold water.
- Try this method on a daily basis to get rid of the pigmentation and get a dewy look on your face.
Method #7
- Create a blend of ½ a teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of mint juice.
- Pour the resulting concoction into an ice tray and allow it to freeze.
- Rub the cube all over your face and neck.
- Rinse your skin with a light cleanser and cold water.
- Try this skin-illuminating concoction for at least 3-4 times in a week to get the desired results.
