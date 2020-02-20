Ways To Manage Your Thyroid Naturally Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in your neck, which produces several hormones that have an impact on your metabolism function, hair growth, menstrual cycle and energy levels. When there is an abnormal production of thyroid hormones, thyroid problems occur.

There are two types of thyroid disorder: hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. When the thyroid gland produces excess hormones it is called hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones.

Thyroid problems mostly occur as a result of stress, poor diet or lack of exercise. So, here are some effective ways to manage your thyroid problems naturally.

1. Go on a healthy diet A well-balanced diet which includes colourful fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, low-fat dairy products and whole grains can help manage or prevent thyroid problems. Consuming foods rich in vitamin B12, such as peas, asparagus, sesame seeds, tuna, eggs, milk and cheese can help the thyroid gland to function properly. 2. Have gluten-free foods Thyroid disease is often accompanied by celiac disease because gluten when consumed damages the lining of the gut, which in turn, interferes with the hormones and causes inflammation that can affect your thyroid gland. If you have a thyroid disease, consume gluten-free foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, fresh meat, fish and poultry [1]. 3. Limit your sugar intake Excess sugar consumption is harmful if you have a thyroid disease because it leads to increased inflammation in the body. Thyroid produces two hormones triiodothyronine, known as T3 and thyroxine, known as T4. An increase in inflammation can slow down the conversion of the T4 hormone to T3 hormone and this can worsen the symptoms of thyroid disease [2]. 4. Eat probiotic-rich foods Many gastrointestinal symptoms occur due to hypothyroidism. Therefore, eating probiotic foods such as yogurt, cheese, kefir and kombucha that contain active bacteria can help keep your stomach and intestines healthy. 5. Consume selenium-rich foods Selenium is an important mineral that plays a vital role in thyroid hormone metabolism and it has been shown to help balance the thyroxine or T4 hormone. Eat selenium-rich foods such as turkey, Brazil nuts, tuna and grass-fed beef [3]. 6. Eat iodine-rich foods Iodine is another essential mineral used by the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones that helps control many important body functions. When the body does not have enough iodine, it can't produce enough thyroid hormones, leading to hypothyroidism. Consume foods rich in iodine like shrimp, seaweed, oysters, yogurt and cheese [3]. 7. Have iron-rich foods Iron is an essential mineral required for thyroid hormone metabolism. A deficiency in iron can impair the synthesis of thyroid hormones leading to thyroid problems [3]. 8. Reduce stress Chronic stress triggers the dysfunction of thyroid hormones and if you already have thyroid it can make your thyroid symptoms worse. So, in order to avoid stress try a few relaxation exercises. 9. Practice yoga and meditation Yoga and mediation can help manage thyroid disorders by improving the blood flow to your thyroid gland as well as relaxes the mind and body at the same time. 10. Try acupuncture Acupuncture is an age-old healing practice used in traditional Chinese medicine. It is known to balance your thyroid hormones because acupuncture helps relieve muscle tension, stress and anxiety in people suffering from thyroid [4]. Common FAQs What is the main cause of thyroid problems? Autoimmune diseases and deficiency in iron, selenium, and iodine can lead to thyroid problems. What are the best foods to heal the thyroid? Foods to improve your thyroid function are Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, yogurt, roasted seaweed, eggs, and baked fish. What foods are bad for thyroid? Certain foods can worsen your thyroid problems and these include pine nuts, peanuts, sweet potatoes, peaches, strawberries, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, soy, edamame and tempeh. Which exercise is best for thyroid? Exercises such as yoga, leg raises, lunges, tai chi, swimming, cycling and walking are best for thyroid.