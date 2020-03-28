Quarantine Challenge- Day 4- A Nourishing Body Scrub Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

How is self-quarantine treating you? We are in day 4 of the lockdown and going strong. Pampering yourself is a great way to make the quarantine time less taxing and more productive. During this crucial time, giving your body a treat everyday will not only give you some relaxation but also rejuvenate your body. For day 4, why don't we delve into a nourishing body scrub!

Exfoliation is a skincare step that we do to cleanse our face. Your body needs exfoliation too. Body scrub is a treatment that helps remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your body and give you soft skin. A coarse product is used for scrubbing the body. There are all kinds of body scrubs available in the market today. Of these, coffee body scrubs are getting a lot of love. Body scrub exfoliates your skin and makes it soft and supple. So, let's start the day with scrubbing.

How To Use A Body Scrub

Body scrubs are best used when you are in the shower. Wet your body thoroughly using normal or lukewarm water, take a generous amount of scrub and apply it all over your body. Now, using circular motions, scrub your skin for a good 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off.

Body scrub can be a little harsh on your skin. So, make sure you use a body scrub with smaller granules and always follow the body scrub with a moisturising body lotion or body butter. It calms your skin and makes it soft.

How Often To Use A Body Scrub?

Similar to exfoliating the face, over-exfoliating the body can be harmful for the skin. Use a body scrub twice a week, with a gap of 2-3 days and you should be good to go. For the first timers and those of you with sensitive skin, do a patch test before you actually use the body scrub.

Benefits of Using A Body Scrub

Apart from giving you a great relaxation, here are the key benefits of using a body scrub.

It removes dead skin cells.

It soothes dry and flaky skin.

It makes the skin soft.

It improves skin hydration.

It improves the appearance of the skin.

It reduces stress.

Your Doubts About How To Use A Body Scrub Answered Here

Q. Do you use body scrub before or after the shower?

A. The best time to use a body scrub is while you are taking a shower. While your body is wet and your skin pores open is the best time to get rid of all that grime and dead skin.

Q. Does scrubbing lighten the skin?

A. Exfoliating the skin regularly will make it soft, provide you an even complexion and add a natural brightness to your skin.

Q. Can I use body scrub on my face?

A. No, you should not use a body scrub on the face. The skin on your face is thinner and more sensitive than the skin on your body. Not only that, the scrub meant for your body is a little more harsh than the scrubs meant for your face. So, using a body scrub on the face is only going to harm your skin.

Q. Can I use soap after body scrub?

A. No, you must not. Your skin is sensitive right after scrubbing it. And the pH of the soap is quite higher than skin's normal pH. Using a soap after scrubbing will make your skin vulnerable and dry. You either just use a soap before the body or don't use it at all.

Q. Is body scrub a soap?

A. No, a body scrub is not a soap. Soap is an optimal solution for getting rid of the body odour and the bacteria growing in the skin while body scrub removes the dead skin cells and impurities and thoroughly cleanses your skin.

Q. Do men use body scrubs?

A. Yes, men can use a body scrub. While most body scrubs can be used by men, if you really search you will find body scrubs meant just for men.