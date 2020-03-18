The Right Way To Cover Up Your Pimples Using Make-up Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Pimples somehow have the worst timing ever. You have great skin days with clear, smooth and flawless skin and one fine morning you wake up with a nasty pimple on the face. We often wonder how does that happen overnight. The truth is, it is a process (of not taking proper care of the skin) whose result pops up overnight. No matter how good you dress or style your hair, that pimple can ruin the whole look for you. And the next thing we find ourselves doing is searching for waysto hide that pimple. Which you must also have done for you to land here! The answer is simple really and we all know it- make-up.

Make-up can be our saviour at times like these. While tackling pimples using medical treatments, home remedies and taking proper care of the skin is another ball game altogether.Make-up gives us an instant solution to the problem,but, it is not that simple as well. Sometimes (well, most times) we end up making the situation worse and making the bump on the skin even more visible. You need the right make-up technique to hide the pimples.

We also know that pimples are of different kinds. And you need a different approach to deal with each kind. To save your time and the hassle of hits and trials, we are here to tell you the right way to hide pimples with make-up.

How To Hide Pimples Using Make-up

Using Colour Corrector

For the new pimples with whiteheads, you need to work a bit more and use a colour corrector to conceal it. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Wash and moisturise the face

Starting with a clean and fresh face is important. It is essential for the smooth and flawless look that we want. Use a gentle face cleanser to wash your face. Pat dry and moisturise your face.

Step 2. Apply the primer

Primer is important as it covers your skin pores, helps the make-up to glide on smoothly, and also provides a much-needed barrier between make-up and your skin. Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and over the pimples, and use dabbing motions to blend it. Allow it to get absorbed into the skin for a couple of minutes.

Step 3: Colour Correct

This is the step that makes the whole difference. A green colour corrector is best to hide the pimple marks. Take a generous amount of colour corrector and apply it over the pimples. Use a precise concealer brush to blend the colour corrector.

Step 4: Concealer

The colour corrector is quite visible on the face and to hide it, you need a stronger formula and coverage. Hence the concealer. Use the concealer over the corrector and under your eyes and blend it in.

Step 5: Foundation

To even things out, use the foundation. Apply the foundation on your face, and neck and use a brush to blend it in.

Step 6: Setting powder

The heavy base that we have applied would turn cakey in a few hours of not set properly. The next step is to use a translucent or skin-toned setting powder to set your base in place.

Step 7: Setting spray

To mesh everything together and make it look natural, use a setting spray all over your face. This will blend everything together and help your make-up last.

Using Concealer

For an old pimple that has flattened, spot concealing is the way to go. It is quick and you are out of the houser within five minutes with your pimple seamlessly hidden.

Step 1: Wash the face

Start with a clean face. Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face and pat dry.

Step 2: Moisturise

Next, moisturise your face. It helps to make your skin smooth and the make-up application flawless.

Step 3 Spot conceal

Spot concealing is the best way to deal with flat pimples. It gets the work done quickly and without layers of make-up on the skin. So, apply the concealer only over your pimples. Use a precise concealer brush to blend it in.

Step 4: BB or CC cream (optional)

If the concealer is blended smoothly and looks natural, skip this step. However, if it is quite evident on your face, apply a BB or CC cream to make everything look seamlessly blended and natural.

Using Tinted moisturiser and concealer

For the pimples that have settled down but with reddish-brown marks on the face, you need a two-layer technique.

Step 1: Wash the face

Again, we stress on cleaning the face. Wash your face thoroughly with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Step 2: Tinted moisturiser

To provide some extra coverage and an even tone to your skin, apply some tinted moisturiser on the face and use your hands to blend it in.

Step 3: Concealer

To hide the marks and pimples more effectively, apply the concealer over the pimples and the marks and use a damp beauty blender or a brush to blend the concealer in.

Step 4: Setting powder

The concealer tends to become cakey after a few hours. This can make the situation even worse. To prevent that from happening, set the concealer in place using some setting powder and you are good to go.

Make-up Mistakes To Watch Out For When Hiding Your Pimples

You are following all these steps to the tee. But it is not working out,the pimple is not hidden well and the situation is getting worse. Well, the reason for that might be some mistakes you are making while trying to hide the pimple. Let's see what these mistakes are and how to prevent it.

1. Not moisturising the skin

Whether you are putting on mak-up to hide your pimples or otherwise, it is very important to moisturise your skin. Moisturising the skin helps to make your skin smooth and for a better make-up application process. It also prevents piling up of the product on your face. So, make sure you are moisturising enough.

2. Applying too much product

To hide the pimple you don't need to layer on the products on the face. It will only end up looking patchy and cakey. Use as much product as necessary and blend it well. Applying too much foundation or concealer will also exaggerate your pimples making the situation worse.

3. Using the wrong colour corrector

Colour correctors come in different colours to tackle different issues. To cut the redness of the pimple, you need green colour corrector. If you are using a peach or purple colour corrector, it will not help your case and the pimple will still be visible.

4. Using the wrong shade of concealer

When we use the concealer under our eyes, we want to hide our hide circles and highlight the under-eye area as well. And so, we use a lighter shade of concealer. However, to hide pimples using concealer, you need a concealer that matches your skin tone perfectly. So, if you are using a lighter shade of concealer, immediately switch to the correct shade.

5. Using dirty make-up tools

It is important to clean your make-up tools regularly. It becomes even more important to do it when you are facing skin issues such as acne and pimples. Dirty make-up tools tend to collect bacteria which will make your pimples worse. Ideally, you should wash your make-up tools twice a month. But when you are struggling with pimples, it is advisable to wash you face make-up tools after each use.

6. Using the wrong make-up tool

You might be making a mistake as simple as using the wrong make-up tool. When you want to hide a pimple, you want all the coverage you can get out of a product. Using a make-up tool, such as a blender that compromises with the coverage will not give you the result you want. Use a precise and packed concealer brush to do the job. A beauty blender, while quite useful, tends to pull an