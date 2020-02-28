Pimple Marks Giving You Sleepless Nights? Know How To Remove Pimple Marks Effectively Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Pimples are never a welcome sight. As soon as we spot a pimple, we think of the struggle that lays ahead. Pain and discomfort, unfortunately, are not the only reasons for this struggle. Pimples can be troublesome even after they are gone. In most cases, pimples leave nasty scars behind. This reddish-brown scar is a constant reminder of what our skin has gone through. Pimple marks damage our confidence and look, and can be a nightmare to get rid of.

Getting rid of the pimple marks is not an easy feat. And if you think they will vanish on their own with time, you are highly mistaken. Fortunately, there is more than one way to remove pimple marks. If you are juggling with the thought of how to remove pimple marks, here is a full-proof guide for you.

What Causes Pimple Marks?

Clogged pores are our skin's worst nightmare. The dirt, pollution, harmful rays of the sun and the skincare products that we use clog our skin pores and give way to many of our skin woes. Pimples are one such skin woe. While pimples are one of the worse symptoms of the skin condition, acne, what makes pimples dreadful is the marks they(pimples) leave behind. The inflamed lesions due to pimples are the main reason for pimple scars. These inflamed lesions destroy skin tissues. The skin tries to repair itself, in turn forming scar tissues which we know as pimple marks.

Different Kinds Of Pimple Marks[1]

Broadly segregating, there are three kinds of pimple mark. This division is primarily based on the appearance of the mark.

1. The flat mark: The flat scars are the least troublesome pimple scars and are easiest to get rid of. These are tiny, lie flat on your skin surface and often turn red or black.

2. The white head mark: The pimples with whiteheads turns into depression-like scars. Also known as boxcar, ice pick and rolling scars, these are shallow depressions that heal below the skin surface. These scars are often seen on the cheeks and the jawline and make your skin look uneven.

3. The raised mark: Also known as hypertrophic and keloid scars, these are the scars that are formed due to elevated scar tissue at the place of the pimples. The scar tissue builds up and forms raised lump in a size same (hypertrophic) or larger (keloid) than the pimples. These scars are usually seen around your jawline and in dark-skinned people.

How To Remove Pimple Marks Using Medical Treatment

The medical approach works fastest when it comes to getting rid of pimple marks. There are a lot of medical treatments that can help remove pimple marks.

1. Chemical Peeling[2]

One of the most commonly used methods to get rid of scars, chemical peeling removes the affected outer layer of the skin, stimulates the skin repair process and reduces the appearance of the pimple marks. To perform chemical peeling, alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid, trichloroacetic acid(TCA) and pyruvic acid are used.

Microdermabrasion is the process of mechanically removing the affected top layer of the skin to remove pimple marks.

3. Dermal Grafting[4]

In dermal grafting technique, the skin near the scar is punctured using a fine and sharp needle. The needle is then used to break the scar tissue underneath. This helps to stimulate collagen production in the skin to reduce the appearance of the pimple mark.

4. Punch Technique[5]

Punch technique involves laser skin resurfacing technique along with punch excision to remove the pimple marks. In this treatment, the pimple mark is removed layer by layer with precision and the wound is stitched.

5. Laser Treatment[6]

In laser treatment, ablative and nonablative lasers are used to remove the damaged scar tissue and stimulate the collagen production in the skin underneath to remove the scar.

6. Needling Therapy[7]

In needling therapy, a roller tool comprising of fine needles is used to puncture the skin with the marks. The resulting micro bruises boost the collagen production of the skin and reduce the pimple mark.

How To Remove Pimple Marks Using Home Remedies

If you are looking for natural ways to remove pimple marks, we have plenty of home remedies for you.

1. Gram flour and curd mix Rich in alkalising and cleaning properties, gram flour is long been used to clear the skin and maintain its pH balance. Curd has lactic acid which is a great alpha-hydroxy acid that gently exfoliates the skin to unclog the skin pores and diminish the pimple marks[8]. Ingredients 1 tbsp gram flour

2 tbsp curd

1 tsp honey

A pinch of turmeric What to do Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a smooth lump-free paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later. How often to use Use the remedy once a week for the desired result. 2. Lemon Juice Lemon juice is a great remedy for pimples and pimple marks. Vitamin C present in lemon juice calms the pimples and its skin brightening and bleaching properties help to remove the pimple marks[9]. Ingredient 1 tbsp lemon juice What to do Soak a cotton pad in the lemon juice.

Apply the juice on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Pat dry. How often to use Use this remedy every alternate day until you see improvement. Note: Do not use lemon juice if you have really sensitive skin. 3. Castor oil Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, regular application of castor oil effectively helps to repair the damaged skin tissue, boost skin regeneration and remove pimple marks. Ingredient 1 tbsp castor oil What to do Dip your fingers in the castor oil. Make sure your hands are clean.

Apply the oil on the affected areas.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week. 4. Honey and cinnamon An enriching emollient for the skin, honey locks the moisture in the skin to make your skin supple, and its skin brightening properties diminishes the pimple marks. The antibacterial properties of both cinnamon and honey will prevent any further bacterial infestation.[10] Ingredients 1 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon powder What to do Take honey in a bowl.

Add cinnamon powder to it and mix both together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using cold water. How often to use Use this remedy 3-4 times in a week until you see a change. 5. Coconut oil Rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E, coconut oil improves the skin cell regeneration and boost collagen production to enrich your skin and remove pimple marks.[11] Ingredient Coconut oil (as required) What to do Take the coconut oil on your palms.

Rub your palms together to warm up the oil.

Apply the oil on the affected areas.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning. How often to use Use this remedy every day for desired results. 6. Tea tree oil The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil help to diminish the pimple marks and scars on the skin. Suitable for every skin type, tea tree oil must be diluted before application.[12] Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil or almond oil or castor oil

3-4 drops of tea tree oil What to do Dilute the tea tree oil by mixing it with the carrier oil (coconut oil/almond oil/castor oil).

Apply the diluted solution on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How often to use Use this remedy every alternate day for best results. 7. Apple cider vinegar and honey Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that help to keep your skin clean and maintain its pH balance.[13] It also fights inflammation and makes your skin smooth and clear. Ingredients 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp honey

Water (as required) What to do In a bowl, mix apple cider vinegar with honey and mix well.

Add some water to this mixture to get the desired consistency.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas using a cotton pad.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later. How often to use Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for effective results. Note: If you have sensitive skin, refrain from using this remedy. 8. Baking soda A great antibacterial agent for the skin, baking soda gently exfoliates your skin to unclog your skin pores and diminish the pimple marks.[14] This alkaline ingredient also helps balance the pH of the skin. Ingredients 2 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp water What to do Take baking soda in a bowl.

Slowly add water to it while continuing to stir. Keep stirring until you get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How often to use Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the best results. 9. Aloe vera Aloe vera is the answer to most of our skin problems. It has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation and diminish pimple marks.[15] Ingredient Aloe vera gel (as required) What to do Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected area.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning. How often to use Use this remedy every day for the best results. 10. Vitamin E oil An antioxidant, vitamin E is easily absorbed into the skin and helps in new skin cell regeneration and calms down the inflammation, thus aids in removing pimple marks.[16] Ingredient 2 vitamin E capsules What to do Prick the capsules and collect the oil in a bowl.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Using a cotton pad, apply the vitamin E oil on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later. How often to use Use this remedy every alternate day for best result. 11. Orange peel powder and honey Thanks to its skin brightening properties, orange peel power is one of the most effective remedies to remove pimple marks.[17] Ingredients 1 tsp orange peel powder

1 tsp raw honey What to do In a bowl, mix the ingredients to get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apply the obtained paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy 3-4 times in a week for the best results. 12. Turmeric and lemon juice Not only for glowing skin, but turmeric can also be used to get a blemish-free skin. It has antiseptic, antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that enrich the skin and reduce the appearance of pimple marks.[18] Ingredients 2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp lemon juice What to do Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy every alternate day for the best result. 13. Lavender oil and coconut oil Lavender essential oil improves collagen production in the skin and stimulates tissue regeneration to repair damaged tissue, promotes wound healing and diminishes the marks on the skin.[19] Ingredients 1 tsp coconut oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil What to do Dilute the lavender oil by adding it to coconut oil and mix them well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for best results.

How To Prevent Pimple Marks

While all these remedies will help to get rid of the scars, there are certain tips you need to keep in mind to prevent the pimple scars from happening.

Don't overexpose your skin to the harmful rays of the sun. Put on sunscreen and cover your face before stepping out of the house.

Exfoliate your skin regularly. Use a gentle scrubber once or twice a week to remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin. This will keep most of your skin woes at bay.

If you don't want the scars, do not pop the pimples. Ever!

Deep cleanse your face before going to sleep.

Drink plenty of water.

Keep a check on the ingredients of the products you use. They (the ingredients) should be ideal for your skin type and not harsh on your skin.

Give steam to your face at least once a month. It opens up your pores and helps in deep cleansing your face.